Best baby products: Rotating car seat, self-folding stroller, more
Julia Edelstein, the editor-in-chief of Parents magazine, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with the winners of the best baby products including a baby bottle, drying rack, baby monitor, rotating car seat, and self-folding stroller.Feb. 2, 2022
6th grader hailed as hero after saving 2 lives in a single day
Best baby products: Rotating car seat, self-folding stroller, more
