Fancy and festive go hand-in-hand with these extravagant and over-the-top Advent calendars

In case you missed it: the holidays are slowly but surely creeping up on us. We'll be hanging stockings and lighting menorahs in no time. With less than two months away, the countdown is officially on!

If you know someone who prefers the finer things in life, whether it be splurging on a bottle of wine or perfume, everyone deserves a little treat every once in a while (especially if it comes in the form of a savory sweet!)

If you're choosing to treat yourself or a friend, these over-the-top and extravagant Advent calendars provide a little extra surprise during the holiday season.

Shop luxurious brands such as Dior, Saks Fifth Avenue and Lush, among others, to unveil goodies throughout the entire holiday season.

Food and wine | Jewelry | Beauty | Others to shop

Best food and wine Advent calendars

If they have a sweet tooth that seems to have a pretty rich taste, gift them with this gourmet chocolate calendar that has 24 days of decadent chocolate to unveil. With "garden-inspired" flavors such as raspberry rose, passion fruit, lemon poppyseed and more, they're sure to discover some new delicious delicacies.

With three different advent calendar options to choose from, they can opt for a cozy night in with red wines, chill out with a selection of whites, roses and reds, or opt for a 24-day Advent calendar that includes a variety of their entire assortment. Each wine comes in a 100ml vial, which amounts to almost a half-cup pour.

An Advent calendar catered to those who like to enjoy a glass (or two!) of wine each night, this 24-day calendar promises them a wide variety to unveil each day leading up to the holidays.

What’s even better than trying an assortment of wines is knowing they’re sustainable as well. In Good Taste produces four variations of eco-friendly wines: vegan, natural, biodynamic and organic blends. Plus, each miniature bottle includes 1/4 a regular, full-sized bottle of wine, making them easy to share with loved ones.

Stuck on what to gift the wine connoisseur in your life? Have no fear, Wines of the World is here. This 24-day Advent calendar includes miniature bottles of whites, reds, roses and other variations of wine from Spain, France, Italy and more destinations around the globe. In addition, order this Advent calendar before November 20th and receive free shipping.

Spheres, circles and cylinders seem to be the theme with this Advent calendar that serves up bon bons, caramels and nuts to unveil in spherical "ornaments." The "Dark Skies, Bright Stars" theme of the calendar is evident through the elegant illustrations featured on the exterior and on the individual boxes.

San Francisco- based company Dandelion Chocolate is collaborating with 24 other chocolate makers in this Advent calendar, including Monsoon Chocolates based in Tucson, Arizona, Hakan Chocolatier based in Beacon, New York, Sugoi Sweets based in Chicago, among others.

Whether you purchase this Advent calendar solely for its presentation or you're genuinely interested in scoping out different blends of coffee, there's no ignoring how elegant and aesthetic this 24-day calendar is.

Included within each packet is whole bean coffee with enough to make two 12-ounce cups. From Krampus Peaberry to Ethiopia Narguss Nare to sample, reviewers note that the blends are less sweet, so it wouldn't hurt to add a couple packets of sugar.

Ready to ship on November 20th, this gourmet chocolate Advent calendar includes caramels, milk, dark and white chocolate bars, peppermint candy cane chocolates and more in the shape of ornaments, gnomes and traditional squares in order to raise the festive spirits during the month of December.

The box, which comes in the shape of a chocolate shop, even lights up, making for a fun decor piece that can light up any kitchen counter or side table.

Best jewelry advent calendars

With 10 boxes to pull, this Advent calendar features jewelry made with quality ingredients, promising not to tarnish or be harmful for your skin.

From necklaces, tennis bracelets, earrings and more, this Advent calendar is perfect for the “gold jewelry” person in your life, as they’re all made with cubic zirconia and dipped in 14-karat gold.

Are they more of a silver or gold jewelry person? Abbott Lyon features two 12-day Advent calendars that include jewelry that you can customize for them to unbox. From an initial pendant to a birthstone necklace, earrings and ring, the attention you gave to this advent calendar will be evident.

You can never have too much jewelry, right? This Advent calendar is also available in two different versions, dependent on whether they prefer silver or gold metals. With studs, huggies, hoops and ear cuffs to surprise them with, this Advent calendar provides a beautiful presentation as well.

Best beauty Advent calendars

With 12 miniature products that encapsulate their "best-ever" lineup, Rodial includes brushes, moisturizers, face masks and more in this extravagant Advent calendar.

Reviewers rave about the assortment of products within, adding that each one contributes to the "good value" of the calendar, even noting that you can use the packaging as jewelry storage afterwards.

A paper tree meant to mimic the one set up in your home, this one even comes with ornaments (24, to be exact!) that you can unwrap each day. It even comes with string lights that can be strung around the edges for a more festive feel.

Ritual makes premium beauty products, of which there is no shortage of in this advent calendar. Unwrap a variety of beauty finds, from hair masks to shower gels.

Philip B. decided to take the “light” aspect of Hanukkah quite literally with eight days of products that promise to brighten and illuminate your hair. From shampoos to oils, deep conditioners and more, give your hair the glow-up it deserves with this calendar.

Beekman 1802’s philosophy is to start off each day with a little bit of kindness. Whether it be treating your face to quality skin care or having a self-care night with premium body wash, this Advent calendar includes 24 “cult favorites” from the brand.

Included with each product is a kind message, sure to start you off on the right foot each day. The exterior of the calendar looks like a cake, complete with a nutcracker cake topper.

What better way to sample a variety of brands than with this beauty Advent calendar, that features classics such as Peter Thomas Roth to viral, buzzy brands such as Charlotte Tilbury and Olaplex.

This 25-day calendar features a wide range of products, from shower gels to retinol oils, hand washes to mascaras.

Time to discover a new favorite, says Harrods of London. This Advent calendar is filled to the brim with a combination of full- and travel-sized beauty products, with brands like Sunday Riley and Charlotte Tilbury to obsess over.

With unique products specific to this Advent calendar (de-stressing muscle oil, pro-collagen overnight mask, a tincture serum and others), you'll be introduced to new go-tos and a slew of familiar favorites.

Bath bombs, lip scrubs, bubble bars, shower gels, oh my! What more could you ask for out of this Lush Advent calendar that features the brands most popular scents and products during the holiday season.

From a reindeer bubble bar to a Santa bath bomb, these scents and shapes are sure to put everyone, even a Scrooge, into the holiday spirit. The fun doesn't stop with this one, as the brand also has two other Advent calendars to peruse and surprise with as well.

With an exterior that mimics old-timey shoppes during the holiday season, this Advent calendar features 29 full- and travel-sized products to add to your self-care routine. From candles, blush, exfoliators and more from popular brands such as Paula's Choice, Sunday Riley and more, they're sure to indulge in both new favorites and some familiar finds in this calendar.

With 12 days of La Mer products to unbox, they'll be stocked to the brim with hydrating, cleansing and rejuvenating products that they can indulge in during their next self-care night.

These products are limited-edition, making the Advent calendar's sticker price more worth it.

Other top Advent calendars to shop

For an Advent calendar that also serves as decor, this 24-day wooden accent piece from Pottery Barn allows you to surprise loved ones with gifts they'll enjoy, as you stock this calendar yourself.

It also features three wooden houses sitting on top, complete with wooden reindeer soaring from one house to another. Cater this Advent calendar to their tastes, whether you fill it with candies, notes with inside jokes or other sentimental gifts.

If they can't help but buy the new pen they just tested at the bookstore, or can never seem to pass up an adorable set of sticky notes, gift them with this 24-day Advent calendar that includes many "desk delights." These delights include washi tape, sticky notes, paper clips, mini notebooks and more to fulfill their stationery-loving heart.

With enough candles to burn throughout the entire year, this Apotheke Advent calendar provides them with 16 miniature scents and accessories to take care of them with. From a candle trimmer to coasters to place them upon, the accessories are as luxurious as the candles themselves.

Glasshouse Fragrances packed this 24-day Advent calendar with some of their most "indulgent" products they have to offer, making the splurge oh so worth it. Whether they're unboxing sweet smelling soy candles to moisturizing lip balms, this Advent calendar promises to deliver a "curated assortment" of scents this holiday season.

This 24-day Advent calendar takes the cake when it comes to most extravagant or luxurious. With a variety of perfumes to unveil, this calendar has made the rounds on social media, where users have contemplated whether or not the large price point is worth the splurge.

The exterior is decorated to look like the House of Dior boutique, located at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris, France.