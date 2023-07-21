Stock up on activewear during the Outdoor Voices Summer Sale — up to 40% off

Athleisure has become more and more popular in recent years and a huge part of our closet, no matter the season. And when you find high-quality and comfortable pieces that you can wear again and again, it's a big deal. When they're on sale — it's even better.

The popular athletic brand, Outdoor Voices, is currently hosting a summer sale where you can find impressive deals on bestselling finds — and we found options for up to 40% off! Whether you're looking to upgrade your hiking or yoga gear or just looking to add some additions to your loungewear, the brand has options for all types of activity levels that you'll want to wear all summer long.

From compression leggings to popular athletic dresses (with built-in pocket shorts!), we rounded up our favorite finds from the sale — and they're all under $70!

Outdoor Voices summer sale

This light-support bra features a wide, smoothing band that extends to your rib cage, so you can confidently wear it alone with leggings or biker shorts. It's currently 30% off — but hurry, colors are selling out.

This capri-style legging hits just below the knee, making them perfect to wear on warm days. The brand says they're made of a poly- and spandex-blend, that's "ultra-soft" with a good amount of stretch. Grab them now while they're 40% off.

You won't have to worry about any awkward adjusting mid-workout, these shorts are made to stay in place while being super flattering. According to the brand, the fabric is sweat-wicking and cool-to-touch, making them ideal for high-intensity workouts.

Complete the set with a matching medium-support sports bra, which is currently 20% off. According to the brand, it is designed with a mesh back for breathability and removable pads to adjust your support.

The brand says this supportive and smoothing bra is ideal for low-impact workouts or lounging, so you can expect it to be super lightweight and comfortable.

According to the brand, this loose-fitting tank is made of 89% wool, which has thermoregulation and moisture-wicking benefits. You can pair it with leggings for outdoor activities or wear it with your favorite jeans.

You'll feel extra secure in these leggings; they feature an extra-wide waistband for a smoothing effect. You can save 30% during the sale.

Just like athletic dresses, active skirts are super popular this season. And reviewers love how comfortable and flattering this option is; it features an adjustable belt and deep zipper pockets.

You'll save 40% off this cute one-shoulder athletic dress, which features a handy built-in shelf bra with removable pads. It comes in this colorblock option or solid white.

If you're looking to channel the tenniscore trend, you'll want to add this preppy polo dress to your summer rotation. It comes in three solid colors and at a 30% off discount!

What really makes these leggings stand out from the rest is the zippered back pocket that lets you store your essentials or house key while you're out for a walk or doing another outdoor activity. Plus, the brand says they're made of sweat-wicking and compression fabric.

From pickleball to running errands, the brand says this athletic dress "is designed to do anything." Coming in a variety of colors, it features adjustable straps and built-in shorts (with pockets!) for extra coverage.