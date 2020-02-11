You can score up to 75% off during Wayfair's Presidents Day sale

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Home goods retailer Wayfair is having a huge Presidents Day clearance sale with deals on everything from bedding to home décor. So, if you are trying to organize or revamp your space for the new year, now is the time to stock up!

Wayfair has discounts up to 75% off that you can take advantage of through the weekend. Whether you need a new rug to spice up your living room or a new chair for your dining room table, there's something for every room of your house in this massive sale.

Here are 10 of the biggest discounts available.

This compact organizer has space for up to six shoes, though it will also hold other small items and accessories. Reviewers say the racks can be easily stacked together to fit even more shoes.

An eye-catching area rug can really set the tone, and this geometric design from Wade Logan has over 4,000 five-star reviews. It's currently 71% off during the sale.

If you're looking to revamp your bedding, this comforter set might be a good place to start. It comes with a reversible comforter and two shams — and it's currently 64% off.

If your bedroom is in need of a revamp, there's no better place to start than a new bed! This upholstered option is currently 66% off during Wayfair's sale.

This classic design has racked up over 4,000 positive reviews, with many customers praising its classic look and useful two-tiered design.

You can score this modern, chic armchair for 45% off. The open design gives it a unique aesthetic, and reviewers say it's roomier than expected.

Affordable upholstered dining chairs can be hard to come by, which makes this set of two chairs a steal at just under $100.

This classic white cabinet will go with almost any décor, and shoppers have given it a 4.6-star average rating thanks to over 1,000 reviews.

Separating clothes is one of the worst parts of doing laundry, but this handy laundry hamper might just make it a breeze. It even includes a shelf on top for extra storage.

If you're the type of person who loves to block out as much light as possible, you can't go wrong with a nice set of blackout curtains. This option is currently 61% off and comes in several versatile colors.

