If you're looking for new ways to style your home, there's one place to start: Pinterest. The social media company is sharing its annual Pinterest 100 report, which predicts the biggest lifestyle trends based on how people are searching and saving in the app. Looking ahead, 2020 home trends will be all about sustainability, bringing the outdoors in and finding new ways to pamper your pets.

Want to refresh your place now? Get started with a new coat of paint. According to Pinterest, top paint colors for next year are gray, blue and green, including colors like Behr "Battleship Gray," Sherwin Williams "Naval" and Benjamin Moore "Cushing Green."

1. Thrifting for unique finds

As people become more conscious of consumption, thrifting will rise in popularity as it becomes a trend in all kinds of shopping.

Sustainability will be an important trend in 2020. Pinterest

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Searches for thrifted home decor are up 308% as people look to upcycle and keep furniture out of the landfill.

On your next treasure hunt at the thrift store, antique fair or yard sale, keep an eye out for mirrors, art and indoor furniture to transform outdoor areas since all are trending terms related to top thrifting searches.

2. Building your own “home hub”

Staying in is the new going out as you can enjoy the benefits of a gym, movie theater or coffee shop all in the comfort of your own home.

Searches for audio rooms are up 803%. Pinterest

Bring the ultimate surround-sound experience home with an audio room (searches are up 803%).

Want to enjoy the latest from your favorite streaming service with friends and family? Create a home theater complete with recliners, projectors and a mini fridge.

“Granny pods” are the new she sheds and man caves as people want to keep their loved ones close.

3. Bringing the outdoors in

Searches for “bring outdoors inside” are up 108% as people fill sunrooms, living rooms and kitchens with greenery to be one with nature.

Plants will continue to be big in 2020. Pinterest

Create your very own secret garden in a designated garden room (searches up 104%) where you can relax or use as the space for arranging flowers and caring for plants.

Water fountains are no longer just a feature to enjoy outside. Increasingly, home stores are selling indoor water fountains, with searches up +917%.

4. Pampering pets

If you’re hoping to customize your home for your favorite fur baby, 2020 is your year.

Dog patios and cat playgrounds will be big in the new year. Pinterest