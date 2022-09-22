This article was paid for by the brand. When you buy through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more .

Summer is officially over, and many of us are making the transition from working at home or traveling to working in person yet again. While we’re sad to see summer end, autumn is a great time to start curating your back-to-work wardrobe. Designer suits and dresses can rack up thousands of dollars, but you don’t have to break the bank on new office attire. Enter Open Edit, Nordstrom’s budget-friendly brand with plenty of professional pieces for returning to the office in style.

A Nordstrom-exclusive brand since April 2021, Open Edit features apparel, accessories and shoes for men and women at an affordable price range. Many of the brand’s pieces for women come in both standard and plus sizes, ranging from XXS to 3X. Open Edit caters to a variety of occasions, from evening wear to loungewear and everything in between, but its array of budget-friendly staples are perfect for updating your professional wardrobe — without spending an arm and a leg.

To help guide your shopping, we’ve rounded up 15 of our favorite pieces from Open Edit. From elegant matching sets, trousers and blazers to statement blouses and work flats that add a playful-yet-professional pop of color, these pieces will have you excited to dress for work each day. The best part? All of them are under $100.

Nordstrom Open Edit styles under $100

You can never go wrong with a square-neck blouse, especially when it’s on sale for under $20. This ‘60s-inspired piece’s shirred waist and puffed sleeves have earned it a perfect five-star rating — and it also comes in plus sizes.

For days that you can’t be bothered to wear pants, this midi skirt is an office-appropriate option for fall. The sweater knit is designed to keep you warm and cozy while flattering your curves. The ivory is on sale for $44, but it's also available in tan, brown and black.

Sophisticated and stylish, mules are an office footwear essential for a reason. This gold buckle-adorned pair comes in your staple black and brown leather as well as baby pink and blue.

We’re always on the hunt for the perfect pair of trousers, and this plaid print just screams fall. The bootcut leg feels modern while the stretchy fabric is ideal for long days at the desk.

Blouses that are cute yet still work-appropriate are a must-have for any office wardrobe. This top features a trendy babydoll silhouette and tie-up back that can easily transition into a happy hour outfit.

Vests are making a comeback this season as an easy layering piece for transitional weather. This polished piece features gathering at the back for a fitted waist and comes in baby blue, light brown and white.

Who doesn’t love a matching set? Open Edit’s wide-legged trousers are a versatile staple that can be paired with their matching vest or worn with T-shirts, sweaters and more.

Level up an otherwise basic outfit with these modern square-toe sandals, which are office-friendly thanks to the block heel and ankle strap. They also come in tan and beige, as well as powder blue and pink for pops of color.

An elevated alternative to your classic trench coat, this faux-leather version is perfect for autumn — and it's on sale for more than 30% off. Layer it over a blouse and trousers for a polished, on-trend office look.

Another timeless piece that you can wear during any season, a good button-up is a must-have for any closet. Open Edit’s 100 percent cotton shirt is light and breathable with a slim fit that won’t overwhelm your figure.

One major trend we’re seeing for fall is pointed-toe shoes, and these ankle boots feature a ribbed opening and chunky block heel. Available in classic black as well as deep rust red and camel, they’re a unique twist on your typical leather ankle bootie.

Offices are notoriously chilly, so keeping a cardigan on hand is a must for any season. This cotton blend cable knit is an essential layering piece that can be worn open with dresses and tees or buttoned up on its own.

As much as we love a turtleneck for fall, they can sometimes get a little boring. Infused with just the right amount of shine, this sweater features the same chic silhouette in an eye-catching fabric for a touch of glam. It comes in plus as well as standard sizing.

A classic black blazer is a closet staple that never goes out of style. This lined option closes with a single button and is slightly tapered at the waist for a flattering fit.

Cargo pants are another huge trend we’re seeing this season, and Open Edit’s version takes it up a notch with a slinky satin fabric. We love the cinched ankle and roomy pockets as an added detail. They're also available in plus sizes.