Long hours in the hospital, last-minute shifts and running through emergency rooms are things superheroes do — AKA nurses! National Nurses Week celebrates the healthcare staff and is blessing them with discounts across different categories.

From May 6 to May 12, all nurses can take advantage and save on skincare, wellness, food, clothing and more. And if you’re a nurse or have a caregiver in your life who's looking for comfort, this is the time to splurge on a pair of high-quality sneakers and thank them for their hard work.

So whether they need a new set of scrubs or should upgrade their Stanley Quencher, there are plenty of deals and highlights that fit their work lifestyle. You'll need to have your work identification handy to take advantage of the best offers. (Some of these deals also apply to the U.S. military, first responders and teachers, too.)

Discounts for Nurses Appreciation Week

America's favorite coffee chain is offering a free cup of Joe at participating restaurants during Nurse Appreciation Week.

Nurses can score 20% off sitewide on new items for men and women.

Looking for a shoe that withstands a 12-hour shift? This brand is offering 25% off site-wide when you use the code NURSE25.

This affordable brand is offering nurses 10% off their first purchase including one of Quince's best sellers, the European Linen Sheet Set.

Year-round nurses' discounts and deals

All verified medical professionals, first responders, nurses, teachers and military members can get an exclusive discount of 30% online and 15% at factory outlets.

This shoe brand is loved by many medical professionals and nurses, and they can get a 25% discount across eligible items online.

This brand offers compression socks made for all-day support and comfort. Healthcare workers can get a special discount up to 35% off when they sign up.

You might be saving lives but that doesn't mean your beauty routine has to pivot. Essential workers can get 25% off on e.l.f. cosmetics through their discount program.

Sometimes taking a break during work is hard. This brand offers nurses 55% off on the first box and 15% off on your next boxes for over a year.

Nurses can get 60% off on their first box and 15% off for 51 weeks.

Whether you need a new tee or a pair of jeans, nurses can score up to 15% off site-wide when they verify their license.

This athleisure brand is raved by many athletes and healthcare workers, so if you're on the field you can get 15% discount year-round.

Hospital employees and other workers can receive 20% off site-wide by verifying their eligibility through ID.me.

Once you get verified through ID.me you can get up to 20% off on this fan-favorite massage gun.

Maybe Yeti is the tumbler of your choice to stay hydrated throughout your work shift. Nurses can get 20% to 40% off on eligible drinkware when they verify their ID.