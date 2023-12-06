Create your free profile or log in to save this article

We're in the home stretch of 2023! Before we wrap up the year, we're taking a look back at what people were shopping in November — which was an especially busy month at Shop TODAY.

Shoppers were clicking into our many gift guides, crossing gifts for even the trickiest people off their list, from 1-year-olds to mothers-in-law. In the spirit of the season, we also launched our first ever Gifts We Love awards, highlighting 100 favorite finds handpicked by our editors. Another new launch was our Shop TODAY Savings coupon finder — if you haven't downloaded it yet, you're missing out on scoring savings at over 40,000 retailers! Finally, Black Friday and Cyber Monday rounded out the month, with readers snatching up deals on everything from tech to beauty through Cyber week.

Still in need of some shopping inspiration? Keep scrolling to see the finds that made the Shop TODAY readers’ bestsellers list for November.

Shop TODAY bestsellers in November 2023

It’s time to break out our favorite sweaters and cardigans — but if last year’s tops are looking a little frayed and worn, don’t get rid of them just yet. Instead, try this fabric shaver to remove excess fuzz, lint and pills on sweaters and get them looking as smooth as they did when you first bought them. Beyond sweaters, this can be used on leggings, tops and even upholstered furniture at home. Plus, it has over 119,000 ratings on Amazon.

80% off is a can’t-miss deal. This phone mount sticks to your windshield or dashboard and allows you to keep an eye on your directions while keeping your hands on the wheel.

Thanks to social media and word of mouth, over 4 million of these award-winning puzzle games have been sold. Kanoodle is a brain teaser that comes with 200 2D and 3D puzzles ranging from beginner to “deviously difficult,” plus 12 puzzle pieces, a 48-page illustrated puzzle book and a carrying case. According to the brand, this is recommended for ages 7 to 107, so everyone can get in on the fun. Since it’s pretty compact, this one also makes a great stocking stuffer or travel game.

There’s always that person who says they “don’t need anything” when you ask them what’s on their wish list. This is a great gift idea for the person who’s notoriously hard to shop for, since it can be used for everything from late night walks to housework.

The beanie features a built-in rechargeable light and can run for up to eight hours on a single charge, the brand says. It comes in several different colors, all under $15, so it makes for the perfect stocking stuffer or white elephant gift.

This shoe spray is another winter must-have since it’ll help protect your sneakers, boots and more from rain and snow heading into colder weather. According to the brand, the spray is a hydrophobic coating that repels water and keeps dirt from sticking to your shoes. The brand says it works on most materials like leather, suede and even canvas. Since it lasts for up to five weeks after application, it’s a great thing to do monthly throughout the season. Pro tip: apply two coats for best results.

We love our leggings, but sometimes we just want some cozy and comfy joggers. Commerce editor and producer Julie Ricevuto tried these for herself, and says they’re the perfect fit. They’re not too tight and not too loose, with a flattering tummy-control waistband and pockets that are deep enough to hold her keys, wallet and cell phone comfortably. Plus, she says they’re great for any activity, from running errands around the city to hiking.

One Shop TODAY editor bravely put this to the test against her old AirPods and was shocked to see how much cleaner her earbuds were after one go — the proof is in the pictures. Also a winner in our Gifts We Love awards, we recommend this as an affordable and surprisingly useful stocking stuffer anyone could use.

If your current car garage control needs an upgrade, look no further. The brand says the Chamberlain Smart Garage Control “allows you to link your existing garage door opener to their app so you can control, secure and monitor the garage from anywhere using your smartphone,” even during the moments you forget to shut it. The control also gives you real-time alerts whenever your garage is open or closed.

This cool experiment kit allows them to build their own mechanical hand that they can wear and operate with their fingers. As they conduct experiments, they’ll learn about air and water power and hydraulic transmissions.

This tracing pad helps kids create an advanced drawing at a much easier level. According to the brand, the tablet lights up so that little ones can easily see the traceable lines and it comes with over 100 images to choose from!

Dermatologists recommend retinol for anti-aging benefits — and we agree that it deserves a spot in your skin care routine. This eye stick from Peace Out Skincare is a retinol in solid form that’s designed to target the eye area, which is where we tend to see the effects of insomnia, stress and aging the most. According to the brand, the formula pairs retinol with ingredients like peptides to help smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, dark circles and even those little bumps called milia.

Furbies: you either loved them or found them a bit creepy — until now. The brand gave the classic toy a whole new look in a miniature version, named Furblets. Each of the six different miniature musical toys can play over 45 unique sounds, phrases and tunes. Little ones can enjoy playing with their own Furblet or sync with others to hear them harmonize. And a major upgrade from the original version? They feature a “sleep mode,” so you can enjoy some quiet once playtime is over.

This cleaning gel can help you tidy up those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies in your car. It’s designed to be reusable, so you can keep it in your car and pull it out whenever you notice dust or dirt piling up.

These are a bestseller among Shop TODAY readers, and it’s not hard to see why. They are so easy to use, smell amazing and make a great gift for anyone who could use a little self-care and relaxation.

You know you’ve reached adulthood when you’re actually excited at the prospect of receiving socks for the holidays. These ones are perfectly on-theme for the season and made from a blend of cotton and wool to keep your feet cozy during the colder months ahead.

This home cleaning favorite is still under $100 right now. The multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner has a nearly perfect five-star rating on Amazon. Reviewers love it for its performance, size and appearance. Shop TODAY's editorial director Adrianna Brach says it works great not only for the floors, but also stairs, rugs and more.

When the temperatures start to drop, our lips can become prone to getting chapped or flaky. This mask is almost like a jelly in consistency and really sinks into the lips to restore them overnight. Some reviewers say it helps smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, so it’s also great before using a lipstick to moisturize lips.

Gotta catch ‘em all, as they say. This pack of 50 random trading cards from the Pokémon series spans all generations of the franchise and has garnered over 65,000 ratings on Amazon. We think it makes a great stocking stuffer for the kids — or the kids at heart who still harbor a nostalgic love for Pokémon.

Put down the rake! A great leaf blower can change the game when it comes to maintaining your outdoor space. This powerful model claims to blow leaves at speeds up to 180 miles per hour. Plus, this one’s electric, so it’s better for the planet and likely to meet the guidelines of your neighborhood community. It's a lifesaver in fall, but it will also come in handy come spring, too, when your yard is littered with helicopters, cotton and other unwelcome junk.

Remember the original The Very Hungry Caterpillar book? Now, curious kids can learn about different animals, geography, space, the human body and more in this all-encompassing latest book featuring the beloved character.

