How to score up to 60% off during the final hours of Nordstrom's Spring Sale

Spring is officially here, which means it’s time to finally pack away the oversized knits and heavy jackets and pull out those summer dresses and sun hats you’ve been dying to wear. If your seasonal wardrobe isn’t looking up to code with the latest trends and fashion must-haves, you’re in luck — you still have time to shop major markdowns during Nordstrom's Spring Sale.

It's the final day to score up to 60% off on nearly 15,000 items in Nordstrom's sale section. Shoppers can expect to see big savings on customer favorite brands, including BP., True Body, Levi’s and more. For a sale this big, we wouldn’t blame you if you didn't know where to start, which is why we rounded up some of the best finds in clothing, shoes and accessories that are on deal right now. But hurry! The sale officially ends tonight at 11:59 pm PST — and items are going fast.

Nordstrom spring sale fashion deals

There is more to this tee than meets the eye. While classically simple in design and color, we think it has all the makings of a truly versatile piece in your spring closet. Pair it with a sleek blazer in the office, beneath a denim jacket for outdoor strolls or wear it alone to show off the sleeve’s ruffled edges.

This figure-flattering crop top can be styled to work for any occasion. Pair it with chic joggers or high-waisted jeans and your most comfortable sneakers for casual day outfit, then easily transition into a night look by swapping your bottoms for a leather pant or cute midi skirt.

Whether you’re in the market for a few stylish transitional pieces for spring or want to get a jump on sales for the next fall season, this $12 sweater is a must-add to your cart. The chunky knit features ribbed sleeves, a cozy looking yarn material and comes in a stunning plum shade.

All five colors of this cotton-blend jersey top are on sale: ivory, pink, red, green and tan. The Open Edit piece is made with a modest crewneck design but also includes peek-a-boo drawstring cut-outs on each side. Right now, you can grab it for half off on the final day of Nordstrom’s epic Spring Sale event.

You can never go wrong with refreshing your wardrobe with the basics. We love this tunic because it can be styled several ways — tuck it into chic work pants for a more professional look or wear over a pair of leggings to show off the high-low hem.

Need a new LBD for the season? This figure-flattering dress by Speechless — complete with a sweetheart neckline, puffed sleeves and smocked detailing — is 60% off right now. It also comes in a gorgeous deep red shade, which is also on sale!

If you’re still undecided on the skinny jeans versus mom jeans debate, this pair from BP. might sway you. The light-wash denim makes for a great shade for spring, while other standouts include the cropped hem and exposed button-fly detailing.

A quality jean jacket for just $30 is a rare find. Nordstrom is taking 47% off this oversize option from BP., which features a faux-shearling collar and non-stretch denim.

Comfy-casual will never go out of style, and Zella’s cozy pants and leggings are usually the pairs we search for on Nordstrom. The brand’s pocket joggers — described as “supersoft” and ultra-cozy” — are on sale for less than $35.

This dobby-weave top is as versatile as it is stunning. Pair it with a pair of black pants and flats for a day at the office or a loose pair of jeans for spring strolls or errand running.

Stay comfortable and feel supported in this True & Co. scoop bra. According to the brand, the bra can lift you up to one inch (and that's without wires or seams!) and the nylon and elastane material feels buttery-soft.

For those cooler spring days and nights, this cotton shirt jacket is the light layer your closet might be needing. It comes in a peachy nude color and features two chest patch pockets.

It’s not every day you find a pair of Levi’s for under $45. During Nordstrom’s Spring Sale, you can score these straight-leg jeans for 58% off. The denim is made of 100 percent non-stretch cotton and they’re machine-washable!

Nordstrom spring sale shoe deals

Crocs are back in style, but if you are hesitant to hop on the traditional croc train, these slides are a great in-between option. Durable and light, these sandals will mold to your foot's shape for a comfortable fit.

Lounge around your home in style with these these faux-fur slippers. They're made with a soft cross-strap and have a rubber sole for a secure, non-slip fit.

Nike brings chic to this lightweight, sporty slide. Featuring a playful print and textured footbed this is fun option for all your casual outdoor needs.

Save 62% off these sparkly slip-ons. The pair includes a foam-cushioned footbed and sporty sole — features that help make this shoe as functional as it is fashionable.

What's not to love about TOMS? They're a casual shoe staple that provides the ultimate comfort. According to the brand, one-third of its annual net profits go to support grassroot efforts. So, adding these chic woven canvas slip-ons to your spring wardrobe will help you look cute and give back.

A perfect day-to-night slide sandal that's suited for both brunch and happy hour. This minimalist slide features chevron quilting, a square toe and memory foam cushioning.

If you are looking to step up your shoe game, this sneaker is a fun, playful option. With plaid flannel panels and a padded color-blocked platform this shoe stands out for both its colors and design.

If comfy is your vibe this spring, you'll probably live in these suede slippers. The shearling lining adds extra comfort and the water-resistant material can help protect the shoes even if you get caught in the rain.

Whether you wear this shoe to the office or brunch with the girls, this contemporary flat will bring a level of sophistication to any outfit. This shoe features a pointy toe, a stretchy slingback strap and is also available in five colors.

Nordstrom spring sale accessory deals

These trendy gradient lenses feature metallic frames and take the classic aviators look to the next level. Right now, you can grab them for less than $10.

If you're spending a lot of time in front of screens, you might want to add a pair of blue light-blocking glasses to your accessory collection. These chic, cat eye frames are said to help reduce eye-strain and elevate your style at the same time.

We love the initial necklaces, but have you seen the initial bracelets? These beaded accessories add a personalized touch with gold-tone, partially recycled materials. Pair it with your favorite watch or wear alone.

Warmer weather is here, so it's time to trade in your beanies for a trendy floppy hat. This boho style is made of 100 percent pure felted wool and features a black ribbon for contrast.

These vintage-inspired sunglasses are perfect for the spring and summer seasons. The shades offer 100 percent UV protection so you can shield your eyes from the sun all while looking stylish.

With chunky chain links, this gold necklace is a great statement piece. Whether you choose to wear it alone or decide to layer it with other necklaces, this chain can help elevate any spring look.

Designed with abstract shapes that create a unique pattern, this cotton tote is great for everyday use. The simple interior offers enough space to hold your phone, wallet and keys, plus any impulse buys you pick up while out.

Plaque pendants are a must-have accessory this spring, and this option is on sale for only $9. Designed with sparkling crystal accents, this initial necklace is a great stand-out piece that can compliment your spring style.

