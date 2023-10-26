This Nordstrom sale will hold us over until Black Friday: Up to 63% off on Sunday Riley, Spanx, more

While the official Black Friday shopping event is still a few weeks away, it feels like retailers are already getting in the holiday sale spirit. Nordstrom just dropped its fall sale and it's worth all of your attention.

Now through Nov. 6, you can score up to 50% off (we found 63%!) on fall fashion essentials and beauty favorites, including gift sets that might check a few people off your holiday shopping list. So whether you're looking to grab a new pair of fall boots, casual sweaters or trendy lipsticks, the retailer has tons of markdowns on popular brands: Sam Edelman, Vince Camuto, Lancôme and more.

Below, we rounded up our favorite deals you'll want to grab during the Nordstrom Fall Sale — and they're all under $100.

Nordstrom Fall Sale clothing deals

This boho-chic sweater will complement your favorite pair of jeans nicely. Plus, it comes in four different colors, starting up to 50% off.

You'll get a lot of use out of this fall staple, that's why you'll want to grab it while it's 25% during Nordstrom's sale. Wear with jeans, trousers, our your favorite slip skirt.

What's fall without a plaid shacket? This oversized option is perfect for those in-between temperatures because it's nice and thick.

Whether you're lounging or running errands, you'll want to live in this cozy cardigan by Barefoot Dreams. The long length allows you to feel covered and comfortable while wearing leggings.

What's great about these wide-leg pants? You can wear them any season; it's all about how you style them. They're made of a cotton and elastane-blend material and meant to "target the tummy" so you can expect them to be super flattering, says the brand.

With the temperatures cooling down, you might be looking to stock up on outerwear. The brand says this jacket is water-resistant to protect you from the elements, and it happens to be 50% off.

Nordstrom Fall Sale shoes and accessory deals

This navy beanie is made of thick wool-blend fabric and will keep your ears warm during those chilly months. It's a whopping 63% off so we can't imaging it will stay in stock long.

Complete any fall look and add extra warmth with this cozy scarf. You can style it in multiple ways, including as a shawl if you're wearing a dress.

Holiday parties are coming up, so you might need to keep an elegant evening bag in your wardrobe this season. There's an option to wear this one on the shoulder or hold it as a clutch.

We love the idea of styling these cute chunky booties with a sweater dress — even in the rain. According to the brand, they're made of water-resistant suede, so you don't have to panic if they get wet.

If you're looking for a comfortable shoe but still want to look on-trend, these chunky loafers are it. They have a two-inch heel and a platform sole, so they don't feel as high as they look. Plus the Chestnut shade is 40% off!

From sweater dresses to jeans, these knee-high boots will go with all of your cold-weather looks. Choose from multiple colors, including suede and leather, but only black and walnut are 25% off.

Nordstrom Fall Sale beauty deals

The Orgasm blush by NARS is a Shop TODAY Beauty Award winner because it's a buildable, flattering hue (lucky us, it's on sale for under $15). But that's not all, the entire color collection is on deal too — all 17 shades!

This Coola set features two full-sized bottles of the brand's facial SPF bestsellers, including the facial mist that can be applied over makeup.

This cult-favorite Clinique lipstick has been gaining popularity again in recent years. The brand says you'll get a sheer reddish tint that's suitable for every skin tone.

This gift set has you covered day and night with two of tbe brand's bestselling options: C.E.O. Vitamin C serum and Luna Retinol Night Serum. Don't miss out while the kit is on sale.

Lancôme Lash Idole Volumizing Mascara

This mascara has over 14,000 reviews on Nordstrom's website. According to the brand, it features a curved wand to help fan and separate your lashes and the formula won't cause any flaking.

If you're looking to gift a little luxury this holiday season, this Gucci perfume set comes with four fragrances. And they're mini size making them perfect for travel.