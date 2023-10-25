Is it just us, or is time flying? Halloween is already next week, which means Black Friday is less than one month away. While many big retailers have yet to announce their plans for 2023, many others are dropping a few unofficial early Black Friday sales to hold everyone over, and Nordstrom Rack is jumping ahead with impressive markdowns.

From now through October 31, you can score up to 70% off (though, we found some clearance deals up to 84%!!) every category from clothing to shoes and accessories. And it doesn't seem like any brand is left off the list — we've spotted major discounts on Vince Camuto, Madewell and even Cole Haan. So, if you're looking to check a few gifts off your list as soon as possible, this sale is the one to check out.

See below for our favorite finds!

Nordstrom Rack new clearance markdowns

Match this midi dress with some sheer tights and a chunky bootie to achieve a chic fall look. We're loving the three-quarter sleeves and four colorful shades — plus, that 60% markdown is pretty exciting.

Give your work wardrobe an extra special refresh with a brand-new blazer from BCBGeneration. But instead of spending over $130, you can snag this classy number for under $20.

Not sure what to get her (mother, MIL, girlfriend, wife)? We found this simple (but undeniably glamorous) tennis necklace for an eye-popping 70% off. In addition to the sparkle, we love how it comes with a water-resistant chain, so you don't have to worry about it easily tarnishing.

You can't have enough loungewear — at least, that's what we tell ourselves whenever we add another pair of yoga pants to our cart. And after seeing these options from 90 Degree By Reflex for nearly 70% off, who wouldn't?!

Don't get stuck on what to get him this year. We found a cool pair of kicks (for just $25) that will put your indecision to rest, and make the guy in your life a very happy camper.

Whether it's a wedding, happy hour, shower or any other special event, a sleek jumpsuit can fit almost every occasion. This one-piece features a trendy wide-leg construction and a twist-knot near the neckline.

Right now, you can grab this Adidas slingback pack for 45% off. Some key features include its spacious interior, easy-to-clean construction (says the brand) and convenient phone pocket built right into the strap.

Slowly but surely, colder temperatures are rolling in. When you need a little warmth, a vest can work wonders for keeping you cozy and comfortable. Plus, this mint green shade is just too stunning not to scoop up.

You can do denim without the classic blue. This chestnut wash is an autumnal wardrobe's dream and would look so nice paired with a faux leather skirt or black leggings.

No one wants to think about snow right now, but it's worth preparing for as early as possible. And it's impossible to stay cold while wearing this puffer jacket, which is on deal for under $50.

This might look like your basic pump, but the uniquely shaped heel will give passersby something to talk about. And it's not every day you see a Vince Camuto shoe for up to 79% off...

Whether you travel once in a blue moon or seem to be on a plane every other week, a good toiletry bag is a must when you're on the go. According to Longchamp, this nylon option can withstand trip after trip, while keeping your essentials safe and secure.

Barefoot Dreams is known for its cozy blankets, but if you ever dreamed of being able to wear them everywhere, we found the brand's CozyChic cardigan marked down for 55% off.

Finding a Cole Haan wallet on sale is like finding a needle in a haystack — and this one is going for over half off. You can grab both shades (Purple Potion or Ink Blue) on deal, each of which comes with a chain strap for hands-free carrying.

Made from 100% vegan leather and finished with gold-toned hardware, this duffle might be just as (maybe more) stylish than the clothes you've packed inside of it.