The 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicked off as early as July 12 for Nordstrom cardholders (depending on their tier status), so it didn't take long for some of the retailer's best deals to sell out — and they went fast.

This year's sale includes markdowns on thousands of products, including fashion finds from brands like Zella and Nike, beauty favorites from MAC and NARS and other great discounts on all things home, fashion and beauty. The event will end in just a matter of days on Sunday, Aug. 8, but there are still plenty of amazing deals to take advantage of before they're gone.

We've already rounded up some of the best deals under $40, but there are even more budget-friendly finds from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale worth adding to your cart (and frankly, we're surprised they're still in stock). From BaubleBar earrings to a Mario Badescu skin care set, keep reading for the best $25 and under deals from Nordstrom that you didn't know your wardrobe and beauty cabinets needed.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Accessories $25 and under

With a little bit of sparkle and shine, these heart-shaped earrings are an affordable statement accessory. Thanks to the unique lock design, you won't have to worry about losing any posts or backings on a night out.

Minimalism is in, and this dainty necklace embodies the trend. With elements of silver or gold, you can pair this piece with practically any outfit to make something as simple as jeans and a T-shirt look dressed up.

Want to add a glam touch to your Zoom look? We suggest donning these drop earrings, especially if you're looking to make a statement on camera. The fashionable pair comes in both black and gold, so you can effortlessly work them into work attire or weekend wear.

Whether you layer this necklace or opt to wear it alone, it's bound to score you some compliments. The gold-plated link chain is yet another way to play into the minimalist trend in the realm of accessories right now.

Pearl earrings just got an upgrade thanks to these huggie hoops. The beauty is all in the details here — with gold accents and beaded lines — but also in the price since you can add them to your cart for just under $25.

Looking for something to keep your purse clutter-free? This simple pouch is roomy enough to hold all the little items floating around in your tote or handbag and can keep everything all in one place — so you'll never have to worry about losing your lip gloss or keys again.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Beauty finds $25 and under

This Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty exclusive includes a full-size lip cream and a travel-size lip balm. The duo is perfect for dry, chapped lips that could use a boost of hydration before the colder months arrive.

Upgrade your makeup routine with this petite palette, which features six matte nude shades that you can use to create several different eye looks. The compact case is great for travel and the color story is perfect for beginners who aren't looking to go bold.

This set includes three Mario Badescu bestsellers: the drying lotion, rosewater face mist and rose lip balm. The mist and lip balm can be used to hydrate your skin, while the drying lotion can be applied to blemishes to dry them out overnight.

Ditch cotton pads and swabs and make your skin care routine more sustainable with these cosmetic cloths. They're made from a blend of cotton and rayon and can be used to apply lotions, serums, astringents and more.

Give your pout hydration and color all at once with this $22 duo. The two pink shades create a sheer tint but can also be used as a moisturizing base for your lips or a touch of color on your cheeks.

Save over $14 on this trio of high-shine essentials. The limited-edition set includes three travel-size glosses in the shades Clear, Downtown Dazzle and LA-LA-Land.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Style finds $25 and under

Even if you aren't hitting the gym, a chic sports bra is perfect for lounging. You can save on this stretchy and supportive style from Zella during the sale and snag it for less than $25.

Joggers are the only pants we want to spend every day of the week in, which is why we're glad these bottoms from BP. come in seven different colors. They feature a high-rise waist and are available in sizes XX-Small to XX-Large to ensure a comfy fit for nearly everyone.

Fall is fast approaching, so it's time to get your go-to outfits in check. If sweaters are part of your seasonal uniform, don't miss the chance to grab this style on sale for less than $20. The relaxed crewneck style is easy to dress up with trousers and a statement necklace but can also be worn with jeans for a more casual look.

Bike shorts have long been part of our summer wardrobe, but these velour shorts stand out from the rest thanks to their plush fabric. They feature a high-waist fit and come in two colors: black and a vibrant pink that is giving us major Y2K nostalgia.

If you want a pair of shorts that you can wear to the gym or on your next hike, these quick-drying bottoms are worth considering. They have over 100 five-star reviews, and you can add them to your cart right now for less than $25.

The trendy knot hem and cropped fit make this tank a comfortable option that you can wear with your favorite pair of leggings. It's marked down in each color option to just $23 but will shoot back up to $35 once the sale ends.

A relaxing night in is incomplete without a fuzzy pair of slippers to walk around in. Who can resist this super-soft pair made by Nordstrom? We're loving this style for its modern look, faux fur material and $17 price tag.

