We found a deal on the Ninja Creami that’s all over TikTok — grab it before it’s gone

This model of the Ninja Creami is said to transform frozen solid bases into ice cream, milkshakes and more. It features five preset one-touch buttons (ice cream, sorbet, milkshake, lite ice cream and mix-in), so all you have to do is press a button to start the process.

Much of the appeal lies in the customization aspect, as it allows you to work with different bases, from frozen fruit to pudding, and add your own mix-ins, so you get a frozen treat just the way you want it.

"I like really creamy ice cream and find store bought ice cream never lives up to my expectations," says Shop TODAY social media editorial assistant Annie Shigo. "With this Ninja Creami I can now make the perfect pint every time."

Deputy editorial director Alexandra Deabler is also a fan. "It’s the most space-saving ice cream maker I’ve ever had (and somehow I’ve managed to have three ice cream machines in my life). It’s also super fast. And being one person, I like that it makes smaller pints than big batches." She adds that while it is expensive, you can make so much with it, "smoothies, acai bowls, etc.," so it's worth the price.

If you're hoping to make even more delicious creations, another model, which has seven pre-set programs (the same as the above with the addition of sorbet and smoothie bowl), is currently on sale at Amazon and Target.

How does the Ninja Creami work?

The brand says that the Ninja Creami can turn "almost anything" into a frozen treat, but to start, you want to make sure that your base is frozen. The brand instructs users to add the base to the Creami pint, put on the lid and place it in the freezer for 24 hours.

Once completely frozen, take the pint out of the freezer and check to ensure the ingredients have not frozen at an angle. Assemble the device by plugging it in, and installing the pint, creamerizer paddle, lid and outer bowl. Then, choose your desired setting. Once the program is done, remove the pint by pressing the release button and twisting the handle clockwise. If you find that the end result is crumbly or powdery, use the re-spin function. The brand says that this is often needed for very cold bases.

If you're adding mix-ins, add them in and process again using the mix-in function.

Since the brand says that all removable parts, including the pint and paddle are dishwasher-safe (when placed on the top rack), clean-up should be a breeze. They can also be hand-washed if you prefer.