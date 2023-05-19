Elevate your produce with Joy Bauer’s acai bowl and lemon vinaigrette

Prepare to be bowled over! First, get ready to make your own trendy açaí bowl, and save yourself not only loads of cash, but added sugar and calories, too. Next, dress your greens with a lemony homemade salad dressing that’s a cinch to whip up — and devour. These two recipes will truly make eating your fruits and veggies a breeze.

Joy Bauer

Originating in Brazil, açaí bowls are beautiful creations loaded with colorful, antioxidant-rich fruit and whatever additional good-for-you ingredients you’d like to blend in, such as nut butter and seeds. Normally, you’d order one up at a trendy cafe (and likely drop a pretty penny and get far more added sugar than you bargained for), but here I’ve created an easy recipe so you can toss one together at home whenever you want. Seriously — just process everything in a blender and savor the flavor!

This flavorful vinaigrette makes it easy to eat your greens — especially nutrient-rich lettuce leaves like radicchio, Swiss chard, and kale. Zest is best and really takes this dressing to citrus stardom. The light and bright vinaigrette is rich in heart-healthy extra virgin olive oil, takes a mere five minutes to whip together, and is perfect for tossing with greens and grains or drizzling on avocado or cucumber. Grab your whisk and get dressed.

