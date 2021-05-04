Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Is your mom in the market for a timeless accessory that goes with everything? Look no further than the MZ Wallace Sutton bag. The ultra-lightweight quilted carryall — from the brand beloved by celebrities like Anne Hathaway and Sienna Miller — is designed to be worn season after season. There's no question it's the perfect gift— and now, just in time for Mother’s Day, Shop TODAY is partnering with MZ Wallace to offer an exclusive 40% discount on select classic Sutton styles in small, medium and large.

The sleek and stylish Sutton is reinforced with sturdy double handles, but you can easily change the look thanks to a removable crossbody strap. Fans of the cult-favorite bag rave that the foldable and rollable accessory is designed for any occasion, from trips to the gym to dinner with friends. Another bonus for moms: The Sutton is fashioned from water- and stain-resistant nylon.

With a deal this good, we wouldn’t blame you if you end up snagging one for yourself as well! Just don’t wait too long. Be sure to take advantage of this rare discount by using code TODAY40 before the deal ends on Tuesday, May 11.

Technically it’s “small,” but one reviewer wrote that “it has lots of room and plenty of pockets.” (There’s six to be exact!) The bag is available in black and a daffodil tie-dye print, and also features the Sutton’s signature red leather edging and a convenient zip top closure.

The medium Sutton features Italian leather trim and comes complete with six interior pockets, one detachable pouch, a phone pocket and a key ring strap. Choose a solid color like black or magnet or a sleek colorblock combination — the maroon/dawn combo really pops!

Perfect for jet-setters, the large Sutton boasts six interior pockets, three detachable pouches and a key ring. “This bag holds a ton, yet feels light, whether packed for travel or work or a night out with friends,” wrote one reviewer on the MZ Wallace website. “My large Suttons date back six or seven years, which attests to their quality.” The large Sutton is available in a range of prints and colors including dark blue camouflage, magnet and navy/black colorblock.

