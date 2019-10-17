At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Every morning we welcome excited guests to the plaza from our beloved city of New York and from cities across the globe.

Thursday mornings are extra special because our dedicated guests have the opportunity to be featured inside the studio in a segment called Ambush Makeover.

Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari welcomed two fans — a mother-daughter pair from Rochester, Minnesota — to be our guests on today’s show.

Watch as Mary and Kelly experience an astonishing makeover including new hair-dos, fresh makeup and an outfit worth showing off.

Kelly

Kelly traveled all the way from Rochester, Minnesota with her mother, sister and her nieces. She came to the city to experience a fun-filled girls trip and was thrilled to be picked as the next Ambush guest.

BLACK DENIM DRESS

White House Black Market Coated Denim Dress

Denim is found on everything from jeans to shoes — and just because it's common doesn't mean it needs to be boring. This denim dress from White House Black Market is coated for a sophisticated look, and the mid-knee length makes it appropriate for any occasion.

Gap Popover Denim Shirtdress

We're loving this denim dress for under $50. Though it has a more relaxed fit than Martin's pick, it can still be dressed up or dressed down with a couple essential accessories.

LEOPARD HEELS

Talbots Strappy Pumps

These beauties are covered in calf hair and made to add a unique look to any simple outfit. They have a three-inch heel and a memory foam footbed for added comfort.

Ollio Cross Strap Heels

You can score this pair of stilettos for right around the $30 mark. We're loving the gold buckles and the suede feel of the upper heel.

TORTOISE SHELL EARRINGS

Baublebar Resin Hoop Earrings

Classic studs are a necessary accessory in anyone's wardrobe, but these drop earrings might have you leaving the stud behind. The Shailey Resin Hoop is bold, sophisticated and full of character.

Geometric Resin Earrings

$9 is all you'll have to spend in order to add this adorable pair of drop earrings to your outfit. With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, it's pretty obvious that this pair has some dedicated fans.

Mary

For years, Mary worked as a nurse and now that she is retired, she wanted a brand new look for this stage of her life. She was joined by her two daughters and her adorable grandkids for a girls trip to the Big Apple.

SLEEK LEATHER JACKET

White House Black Market Leather Jacket

A sleek leather jacket is a necessity for fall — and this White House Black Market one can go with anything from a floral skirt to a pair of dark denim jeans.

Guess Faux Leather Jacket

Score this fantastic deal currently listed at 67% off the original price. Opt for the classic black if you want a versatile piece, or choose a bold color like yellow or pink if you're looking to stand out among the earthy-toned fall colors.

FLORAL BLOUSE

NYDJ The Perfect Blouse

This beautiful blouse comes in 49 colors. You heard that right, 49 options that will add some color to your wardrobe. Right now, 18 of the bold blouses are on sale for only $59!

Farktop Floral V Neck Blouse

Find this affordable top on Amazon for around $10. The tie-knot front makes a typical blouse stand out among the rest.

SKINNY DENIM JEANS

NYDJ Ami Skinny Ankle Jeans

These jeans are comfortable, slimming and practical. We're loving them with a pair of booties and a fall-styled jacket.

Levi Strauss & Co. Modern Skinny Jeans

These iconic jeans have over 3,500 reviews on Amazon with an average of 4.5-stars out of 5. Our viewers along with buyers across the globe can't get enough!

WHITE FRINGE EARRINGS

Baublebar Mini Laniyah Drop Earrings

There is an assumption that fringe earrings can only be worn during the warm-weather months, but this pair an be worn year round.

Meangel Tassel Earrings

This pair of earrings is only $10 — but don't let the price fool you because they will give a fun and classy look to any outfit!

Loved the first look? Find the style must-haves below!

LEOPARD DRESS

Kate Spade Panthera Clip Dot Silk Dress

This Kate Spade dress is bold and beautiful. Made from 100% silk, this flowy and textured look is the fall staple you didn't know you needed.

Shopbop Leopard Print Wrap Dress

We love this find from Shopbop that is sure to turn heads. The lightweight fabric has a high-low hem and a wrap silhouette.

BLACK DROP EARRINGS

Kendra Scott Drop Earrings

These black earrings from Kendra Scott are a fantastic addition to any outfit. They are make with a mother-of-pearl gem and plated in 14K gold.

Black Oval Dangle Earrings

A gorgeous earring for under $13? Count us in! This one from Amazon comes in 19 colors meaning you are bound to find one (or a few) that you'll want to add to your cart.

