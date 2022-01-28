Lululemon is having a huge men's sale just in time for Valentine's Day

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

February 14th isn't just for the ladies. If you're still shopping for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the special man in your life, look no further. Lululemon has you covered with a selection of activewear and workout gear he'll fall in love with — and it's even on sale.

Currently, the Men's We Made Too Much section includes serious markdowns on more than 200 items — everything from down jackets to bestselling T-shirts, boxers, hoodies and more. In fact, we scoured the sale ourselves and a few of our favorite finds are on deal for more than 50% off!

A Lululemon sale is like a soulmate: It's a rare find. So, we recommend scooping up these affordable gifts before they're gone.

Don't get him this shirt unless you're willing to see it a lot, because chances are, he'll live in it. That's because it's the kind of classic tee that goes with everything. It comes in 10 different colors and is treated with Lululemon's No-Stink Zinc technology for "more wearing, less washing."

The Metal Vent Tech Long Sleeve 2.0 comes in seven unique color combinations, including a gorgeous Delicate Mint/Teal Lagoon and a cool Disconnect Marble Dye Anchor/Black. Thanks to seamless fabric construction, this is a great chafe-free shirt he can comfortably wear while exercising.

Start "shorts season" off right with this lightweight pair, guaranteed to become a spring and summer staple. It comes in three different colors and features front pockets as well as a zippered pocket on the side for stashing valuables.

Baby, it's still cold outside. If chilly weather won't stop your man from his daily five-mile run outdoors, gift him with this half-zip that's designed to keep him warm. The fabric is lightweight, stretchy and finished with a plant seed-based treatment for sweat-wicking capabilities.

There's a reason socks are a go-to gift for men. Every guy can use them, especially if they're designed for working out. Lululemon uses terms like ErgoToes, PerformaHeel and micro-cushioning — all technology and features that make these the perfect sock. But all he'll care about is that they're comfortable and supportive. They come in black and Highlight Yellow.

This slim fit black tee is a wardrobe staple he can wear while just hanging out or working out. It's made of sweat-wicking fabric, which has Lululemon's signature Silverescent technology. (It prevents the growth of odor-causing bacteria.) Shop this popular pick while it's still available — sizes are already selling out!

Whether or not he has hair or it's even cold outside, he'll want to wear this cozy hat that's both functional and stylish. It's made from a soft wool-blend fabric and comes in two shades: Date Brown and Soleil (bright yellow).

"Look good, feel good" is the vibe of this shirt that can totally serve as motivation to get him to the gym. The open-hole mesh design means he can expect maximum breathability, even in the hottest of yoga classes. It comes in seven colors, and sizes range from XS to XXL.

It's OK if the only reason you get this for him is so you can borrow it for yourself to wear on lazy Sundays. It may offer a roomy fit and be made of super-soft premium cotton, but it's also made for movement. Features include a secret pocket for stashing keys or cards and a cinchable hem for a more custom fit.

After just one wear, the Navigation Stretch Down Vest proves that not all down vests are created equally. According to the brand, it relies on ThermoChannel construction to lock in heat provided by 700-fill-power goose down. The material is water-resistant and windproof, so his core will always be dry and warm. It comes in three colors including Medium Olive, Blue Nile and White Opal.

Every man needs a basic T-shirt in his wardrobe — bonus if it has a chest pocket like this one. It comes in three colors, but unlike shades Raw Linen and Delicate Mint, the sleek black style is still in stock in sizes XS to XL.

Nice enough to wear to the office but comfortable enough to wear on casual outings, these pants are sure to spend more time being worn than stored in the wardrobe. And feel free to skip the belt — it comes with one! He can simply adjust the buckle-front closure to the fit he desires.

If women can get lingerie for Valentine's Day, men should be able to get boxers. This Built to Move pair features a 7-inch inseam and a bonded hem, so the material won't bunch up. It's made of Lululemon's genius Luxtreme fabric that feels slightly cool to the touch and includes four-way stretch.

With its soft, stretchy (thanks to a little Lycra) material, this versatile tank is comfy enough to sleep in but durable enough to withstand multiple workouts. It comes in three colors with the Diamond Dye Asphalt Grey Black currently available in all sizes XS to XXL.

