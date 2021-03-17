Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Come fall, LOFT will reportedly stop offering plus size clothing options, and instead only carry up to size 18, according to social media comments from the brand on both Instagram and Twitter this week.

"Unfortunately, due to ongoing business challenges, we have had to make some difficult decisions, which does impact our plus collection," a tweet from the brand read Sunday. "Come fall, our size offering will be 00-18/XXS - XXL. We sincerely apologize for any disappointment."

LOFT's Twitter account responded to a user who asked if the news was true.

Unfortunately, due to ongoing business challenges, we have had to make some difficult decisions, which does impact our plus collection. Come fall, our size offering will be 00-18/XXS - XXL. We sincerely apologize for any disappointment. — LOFT (@LOFT) March 14, 2021

No further information about the timeline or official announcement has been made by the brand yet. Shop TODAY has reached out to LOFT for comment.

Customers have taken to the comment sections of LOFT's Instagram posts to voice their discontent with the brand's decision.

"But WHERE are the plus size clothes?!?!" wrote one user.

Other disappointed followers commented that the brand's decision will now be excluding many of its loyal customers.

"There are so many changes you could have made rather than making the choice to no longer be size inclusive," wrote another. "How disappointing. Do better."

LOFT launched its plus size clothing line just three years ago, after Chrissy Metz was spotted in a polka-dot midi wrap dress during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." The line ranged from sizes 16-26. Now, LOFT will only produce clothing up to size 18.

It doesn't seem as though other brands will echo LOFT's decision. Vogue Business reported last year that the plus size market, globally, is valued at over $178 billion. Brands such as Anthropologie, ASOS, Athleta and Eloquii have all launched new plus size lines to meet demand.

This isn't the first move the LOFT brand has made recently. In a December press release, Ascena Retail Group Inc., which owned Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey and Lane Bryant at the time, announced that it sold the brands to Premium Apparel Inc., an affiliate of Sycamore Partners.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!