Watch 2 TODAY viewers get fresh style makeovers for spring

As our clocks change and the temperatures heat up, the theme of this week’s “Style Me Something Good” is stepping into spring.

Stylist Melissa Chataigne helped transform two TODAY viewers with stylish looks to put their best foot forward this season. Lisa is single in California and hoping to impress on upcoming first dates. Chataigne put her in “fun, flirty and timeless look” that will have her feeling confident this season. Like most of us after a year in pandemic, Mercy is ready to wear something other than sweats. Her final transformation takes a hint from royal style, like Kate Middleton’s.

Chataigne focused on giving both women a great base from head-to-toe, focusing particularly on skincare and shapewear.

Scroll through to discover how you can nab their makeover looks for yourself.

Lisa

This featherweight nude bra is the first step to Lisa’s new look. The contour pads and deep plunging underwire are the perfect base for wearing a dress with a low neckline — and any assets you may want to flaunt.

This extra-firm bodysuit is made with comfort and mind. Thanks to its fully open bust, you can wear your favorite bra while the garment tucks in midriff, tummy, back and rear regions. The silicone-line leg bands keep everything in place and you won’t even have any VPL, thanks to its raw-cut leg openings.

This figure-flattering printed dress from Lucy Paris hits many of-the-moment trends, including a puffy, ruched sleeve. It’s a bit more fun than your traditional neutral pattern but still goes with everything.

A heeled black booty is one of the most timeless pieces of footwear there is. This version from Pelle Moda is made from suede and features a side zipper for easy-on, easy-off. The pointed toe and side bow add a touch of femininity to what would otherwise be a completely classic pair of shoes.

Get a layered look without having to fuss with multiple bracelets. This boho bracelet from Victoria Emerson has multiple layers, like crystal beads, woven leather and a crystal chain. Although it may look complicated, it comes with a magnetic clasp to keep everything in place.

This love lock golden necklace is simple enough to wear every day — but adds a dose of whimsy. It comes on a 16-inch chain that can be lengthened up to two additional inches. The lock itself is made of stainless steel, with 18k gold plating.

This moisturizing balm uses plant-based vitamin C to nourish skin and boost collagen. It softens the appearance of fine lines and gives you a radiant, rosy glow thanks to alkanet root. This balm creates the perfect base to start applying your makeup.

Keep your skin clean, no matter where you are. These “bubble” face pads use papaya enzymes to foam up and naturally exfoliate your skin. It’s the perfect refresh whether you’re at home, at the gym or on the road.

This serum brightens up skin before applying a moisturizer. The Vitamin C solution is loaded with antioxidants to punch up your complexion. You can use it all over your face, neck and chest before getting ready for the day.

Chataigne chose Kim Kardashian’s matte mauve palette to make Lisa’s eyes pop. It comes with 10 different shades you can apply wet or dry, with your fingers or with a brush, to add color in a variety of styles.

Kardashian’s mascara comes in intense jet black to make a statement. You’ll only need one coat and it should last you all day.

Get a bright punch of lip color without sacrificing softness. This formula contains passion fruit seed oil, Vitamin E and kaolin to keep your lips hydrated. Lisa is wearing the lipstick in the shade “HBD.”

To finish off Lisa’s look, Chataigne went with KKW mauve blush in “rose quartz.” The cool tone of the shade plays well with the eyeshadow. And because it comes in creamy powder form, it’s easily blendable, so you can wear a lot of color or only a little.

To make your makeup color pop, you’ll want a flawless foundation. This liquid foundation from Becca will give you full coverage, but is still lightweight — so your pores will thank you. It comes in a ton of shades, with plenty of options for warm, neutral and cool undertone skin colors.

Give your look a matte finish with this colorless “foundation.” It works by manipulating light to make your skin appear smoother and to blur any imperfections. It also doubles as skincare, with hyaluronic acid and oil control built in.

No made-up eye is complete without a strong brow. This easy-to-use pencil from IT Cosmetics will fill in any sparse areas and help add shape where your brows need it. The color will adjust to match your natural brows based on how much pressure you use.

Concealer is a magic tool. While everyone knows that it can help brighten up your under-eye area or cover up slight imperfections, Chataigne also recommends using it as a base on your eyelid before applying eyeshadow. That way, your color will have something to stick to and won’t budge around.

This holy grail product will add color to your face without coming off chalky or creasing. It’s formulated with hydrolyzed collagen, silk and peptides to apply smoothly. And it will help add dimension (like contour and highlight) to your cheek color.

Mercy

Mercy loves classic style, particularly royal style like Kate Middleton’s. To give her a royal look for less, Chataigne found this puff sleeve dress in a powerful green from Shein. But best of all? It’s only $16.

Polish off any outfit with a nude heel. The pointed toe on this shoe from Pelle Moda keeps things elegant. And the heel is only two inches, so they’re easy to spend all day wearing.

Chataigne recommends shapewear beneath garments to create a seamless base. Everything looks more polished when you aren’t worried about unsightly lines from ill-fitting undergarments. This high-waisted pair from Miraclesuit is made to hold in your tummy, midriff and rear.

For a hint of classic royal elegance, Chataigne armed Lisa with these pearl studs from Victoria Emerson. They truly go with absolutely any outfit and — believe it or not — can be dressed both up and down.

Lisa continues the pearl theme with this droplet necklace. Natural pearls are extremely trendy for jewelry this season. This necklace from Victoria Emerson puts one front and center on a delicate gold chain.

A gold chain is another one of those items that will simply go with everything. On Lisa’s look, it helps tie together the rest of the jewelry and add a bit of flash. This chunky version from Victoria Emerson comes with a lobster claw clasp so it’s easy to put on and take off.

Beauty goes from head to toe. Indulge in a sumptuous body butter that helps minimize stretch marks and soothe sensitive skin. This version from Mutha is a cult classic for a reason.

Nothing livens up an eye like black mascara. It’s a beauty classic for a reason. This formula both lengthens and defines lashes with a jet-black finish.

Lisa’s overall makeup look was pretty minimal. But instead of leaving her eye bare, Chataigne opted for this easy-to-use eyeshadow stick from Mally Beauty. It adds a finishing polish that helps bring the whole look together.

The finishing touch to Lisa’s royal look is a bright red lip. This lipstick from Becca stays in place all day and is infused with hyaluronic acid to give back to your lips while it’s on them. Plus, the color is super-pigmented, so you’ll only need one swipe before heading out the door.

