Discover Black Friday deals, must-have gifts and more at TODAY's Holiday Plaza!

From flannels to boots, get 15% off everything at L.L. Bean right now

You don't want to miss out on these cozy deals.
TODAY Illustration / Getty Images
By Bridget Conway

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Black Friday is quickly approaching, and the sales are already in full swing. Retailers like Ulta, Madewell, and Lululemon are offering major deals, and L.L. Bean has just added itself to that list.

The brand is offering 15% off sitewide for Black Friday from now until Dec. 1. Use promo code THANKS15 to score major deals on everything from footwear to personalized gifts.

Read on to check out some of the site's bestselling items that you can save on, from pajamas to holiday decorations.

L.L. Bean best clothing deals

1. Women's Long-Sleeve Pima Cotton Turtleneck

Women's Long-Sleeve Pima Cotton Turtleneck

$25.46
$29.95

Dubbed "the world's most comfortable turtleneck" by L.L. Bean, this sweater is available in 13 classic colors.

2. Men's Carefree Unshrinkable Long-Sleeve Tee

Men's Carefree Unshrinkable Long-Sleeve Tee

$21.21
$24.95

This wrinkle and stain-resistant shirt is the perfect everyday top for anyone who is known to spill on their clothes frequently. The shirt is made to retain its shape no matter how many times it's put through the wash, so no need to worry about shrinkage!

3. Women's Quilted Quarter-Zip Pullover

Women's Quilted Quarter-Zip Pullover

$58.65
$69.00

This versatile sweatshirt will up your style game while providing maximum comfort and warmth. The machine-washable sweater also has a front kangaroo pocket for storage.

4. Men's Unshrinkable Mini-Waffle Henley

Men's Unshrinkable Mini-Waffle Henley

$34.00
$39.99

This thermal tee is designed to keep you warm in style this winter, and has a 4.7-star rating on L.L. Bean's site.

5. Women's Perfect Fit Pants

Women's Perfect Fit Pants

$25.49
$29.99

Everyone could use a new pair of sweatpants this year, and these fitted pants are the perfect solution. The pants are made to retain their shape even after hours of being worn.

L.L. Bean best footwear deals

1. Men's Wicked Good Moccasins

Men's Wicked Good Moccasins

$67.15
$79.00

These sheepskin moccasins are also available in a women's style and are made with a memory foam base for extra arch support.

2. Women's Cozy Slipper Booties

Women's Cozy Slipper Booties

$58.65
$69.00

These warm and toasty slippers are made to be as comfortable as shoes can get. The booties are designed with 100% sherpa fleece on the inside and out.

3. Men's Flannel-Lined Handsewn Slippers

Men's Handsewn Flannel-Lined Slippers

$42.46
$49.95

These slip on shoes with a foam liner are made to comfortably cushion your feet while the flannel lining proves warmth.

4. Women's L.L.Bean Boots

Women's L.L.Bean Boots

$92.65
$109.00

These classic boots are an L.L. Bean staple. The brand suggests you order the signature leather boots a size down from your usual if you are planning to wear them with light or mid-weight socks.

5. Men's L.L.Bean Boots

Men's L.L.Bean Boots

$118.15
$139.00

The boots are also available in a men's style, and are designed specifically to keep your feet "dry and comfortable."

L.L. Bean best personalized gift deals

1. Zip-Top Boat and Tote

Zip-Top Boat and Tote

$33.96
$39.95

You can personalize the size, color, and handle length of this bag, and you can even add a monogram to the stitching.

2. Wicked Cozy Blanket

Wicked Cozy Blanket

$75.65
$89.00

This non-shedding plush blanket is available in three sizes: twin, queen, and king.

3. Christmas Needlepoint Stocking

Christmas Needlepoint Stocking

$25.46
$29.95

This needlepoint stocking is available in a variety of holiday designs, and can be personalized with a name of up to 10 characters.

4. Women's Lightweight Sweater Fleece Wrap Robe

Women's Lightweight Sweater Fleece Wrap Robe

$75.65
$89.00

This soft robe is a variation on L.L. Bean's bestselling Sweater Fleece, and is made to be the perfect comfy lounging robe.

5. My Hometown Map Puzzle II

My Hometown Map Puzzle II

$42.46
$49.95

This 400 piece puzzle can be personalized to show a detailed map of your hometown, and can be customized for any US address.

L.L. Bean best flannels and outerwear deals

1. Men's Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt

Men's Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt

$42.46
$49.95

This traditional-fit flannel is made from high quality Portuguese cotton flannel and is designed to be long-lasting in fit and in color.

2. Women's Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas

Women's Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas

$59.46
$69.95

These pajamas are designed to keep you warm without overheating and to stay vibrant even after being washed.

3. Men's Wicked Good Flannel Shirt

Men's Wicked Good Flannel Shirt, Traditional Fit

$59.46
$69.95

This no-shrink, wrinkle-proof flannel shirt is designed to be as soft and cozy as possible for those cold winter months.

4. Women's Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt, Sherpa-Lined Zip Hoodie

Women's Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt, Sherpa-Lined Zip Hoodie

$75.65
$89.00

Take your flannel game to the next level with this fleece-lined flannel hoodie with side pockets and an adjustable hood.

5. Men's Scotch Plaid Flannel Robe

Men's Scotch Plaid Flannel Robe

$59.46
$69.95

This plush flannel robe must apparently pass a "touch test" from a master weaver to make sure the fabric is soft enough for you.

L.L. Bean best holiday gift shop deals

1. Traditional Christmas Balsam Wreath

Traditional Christmas Balsam Wreath, 20"

$33.96
$39.95

This 20" wreath is the perfect decoration to brighten up smaller spaces around your home, and is made from Maine and Canadian evergreen.

2. Woodland Tabletop Live Tree With Lights

Woodland Tabletop Live Tree With Lights

$59.46
$69.95

These live mini trees are available in small and large sizes, and include battery-operated LED lights. You can even plant the tree in your yard after the holidays!

3. Women's Cozy PJ Set

Women's Cozy PJ Set

$46.71
$54.95

These winter-themed patterned pajamas make the perfect holiday gift. Choose from three adorable patterns and enjoy the soft cotton flannel material.

4. Adults' Merino Wool Ragg Socks Two-Pack

Adults' Merino Wool Ragg Socks Two-Pack

$29.71
$34.95

Socks make the perfect stocking stuffer, and these are no ordinary socks. The sets of soft yet thick wool socks are available in the same style or multicolored.

5. Kids' Organic Fitted Pajamas

Kids' Organic Fitted Pajamas

$33.96
$39.95

This adorable PJ set for kids will make their day. The snug-fitting cotton material is designed to be as comfortable as possible, and the pants have an elastic waist to make changing easier.

Bridget Conway

Bridget Conway is a digital editorial intern for TODAY E-Commerce. 