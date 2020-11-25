From flannels to boots, get 15% off everything at L.L. Bean right now

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Black Friday is quickly approaching, and the sales are already in full swing. Retailers like Ulta, Madewell, and Lululemon are offering major deals, and L.L. Bean has just added itself to that list.

The brand is offering 15% off sitewide for Black Friday from now until Dec. 1. Use promo code THANKS15 to score major deals on everything from footwear to personalized gifts.

Read on to check out some of the site's bestselling items that you can save on, from pajamas to holiday decorations.

L.L. Bean best clothing deals

Dubbed "the world's most comfortable turtleneck" by L.L. Bean, this sweater is available in 13 classic colors.

This wrinkle and stain-resistant shirt is the perfect everyday top for anyone who is known to spill on their clothes frequently. The shirt is made to retain its shape no matter how many times it's put through the wash, so no need to worry about shrinkage!

This versatile sweatshirt will up your style game while providing maximum comfort and warmth. The machine-washable sweater also has a front kangaroo pocket for storage.

This thermal tee is designed to keep you warm in style this winter, and has a 4.7-star rating on L.L. Bean's site.

Everyone could use a new pair of sweatpants this year, and these fitted pants are the perfect solution. The pants are made to retain their shape even after hours of being worn.

These sheepskin moccasins are also available in a women's style and are made with a memory foam base for extra arch support.

These warm and toasty slippers are made to be as comfortable as shoes can get. The booties are designed with 100% sherpa fleece on the inside and out.

These slip on shoes with a foam liner are made to comfortably cushion your feet while the flannel lining proves warmth.

These classic boots are an L.L. Bean staple. The brand suggests you order the signature leather boots a size down from your usual if you are planning to wear them with light or mid-weight socks.

The boots are also available in a men's style, and are designed specifically to keep your feet "dry and comfortable."

L.L. Bean best personalized gift deals

You can personalize the size, color, and handle length of this bag, and you can even add a monogram to the stitching.

This non-shedding plush blanket is available in three sizes: twin, queen, and king.

This needlepoint stocking is available in a variety of holiday designs, and can be personalized with a name of up to 10 characters.

This soft robe is a variation on L.L. Bean's bestselling Sweater Fleece, and is made to be the perfect comfy lounging robe.

This 400 piece puzzle can be personalized to show a detailed map of your hometown, and can be customized for any US address.

L.L. Bean best flannels and outerwear deals

This traditional-fit flannel is made from high quality Portuguese cotton flannel and is designed to be long-lasting in fit and in color.

These pajamas are designed to keep you warm without overheating and to stay vibrant even after being washed.

This no-shrink, wrinkle-proof flannel shirt is designed to be as soft and cozy as possible for those cold winter months.

Take your flannel game to the next level with this fleece-lined flannel hoodie with side pockets and an adjustable hood.

This plush flannel robe must apparently pass a "touch test" from a master weaver to make sure the fabric is soft enough for you.

L.L. Bean best holiday gift shop deals

This 20" wreath is the perfect decoration to brighten up smaller spaces around your home, and is made from Maine and Canadian evergreen.

These live mini trees are available in small and large sizes, and include battery-operated LED lights. You can even plant the tree in your yard after the holidays!

These winter-themed patterned pajamas make the perfect holiday gift. Choose from three adorable patterns and enjoy the soft cotton flannel material.

Socks make the perfect stocking stuffer, and these are no ordinary socks. The sets of soft yet thick wool socks are available in the same style or multicolored.

This adorable PJ set for kids will make their day. The snug-fitting cotton material is designed to be as comfortable as possible, and the pants have an elastic waist to make changing easier.