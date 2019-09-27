Tyler said she's "tried every single brand" but eventually fell in love with the Clinique High Impact Waterproof Mascara. She said the waterproof aspect came especially in handy when filming a show in the 1700s where her character had to cry a lot.

Although we haven't had a chance to test it out yet, people seem to agree with Tyler about how well this product works.

"This has been my favorite mascara for yeeeears," one reviewer raved. "It goes on smoothly, never chunky or messy, lasts all day (even until the next morning if I don't take it off), doesn't irritate my eyes, is totally waterproof and doesn't smudge."

To see Tyler's complete 25-step beauty and self-care routine, check out her video with Vogue.

