When looking for a good mascara, it can be hard to find one that checks every box. Is it too clumpy? What about wand quality? Will it properly separate your lashes? Will it irritate your sensitive eyes? It can be overwhelming (and quite expensive) trying to find the perfect one.
In a video with Vogue about her beauty and self-care routine, actress Liv Tyler revealed her favorite mascara. The best part? It's less than $20!
Clinique High Impact Waterproof Mascara
Tyler said she's "tried every single brand" but eventually fell in love with the Clinique High Impact Waterproof Mascara. She said the waterproof aspect came especially in handy when filming a show in the 1700s where her character had to cry a lot.
Although we haven't had a chance to test it out yet, people seem to agree with Tyler about how well this product works.
"This has been my favorite mascara for yeeeears," one reviewer raved. "It goes on smoothly, never chunky or messy, lasts all day (even until the next morning if I don't take it off), doesn't irritate my eyes, is totally waterproof and doesn't smudge."
To see Tyler's complete 25-step beauty and self-care routine, check out her video with Vogue.
