Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Oct. 3, 2016, 9:10 PM GMT / Updated April 2, 2019, 1:37 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Janell M. Hickman

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

Lush, lengthy lashes are a hallmark of a glamorous beauty routine. Whether you choose to fake it (with falsies) or not, one product no woman can live without is decent mascara. It's hard to ignore that extra pop it gives your peepers — instantly pulling your beauty look together. But, like everything else, all mascaras are not created equal.

TODAY Style reached out to 15 beauty mavens to find out their personal favorites — mascaras all available at your local drugstore.

1. L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Butterfly Mascara, $7 (usually $9), Amazon

“I love a mascara that gives the lashes a lot of volume without weighing down the curl,” said Carissa Ferreri, whose clients include Gina Rodriguez, Bailee Madison and Lauren Conrad. “Lashes are thickened, lengthened and lifted to add some drama to the eyes. I especially love it when I'm trying to keep makeup super minimal.”

2. CoverGirl LashBlast Clump Crusher Mascara, $6, Amazon

“I'm such lash girl — more is more when going for a bit more glam. I can't live without this mascara,” said Chauntal Lewis, whose clients include Lea Michele, Ashley Benson, Emma Roberts and Julianne Hough.

3. Neutrogena Healthy Volume Mascara, $7, Amazon

“Not only does it condition the lashes — which is great for those girls who wear mascara every day, all day — but it also looks beautiful. You can’t find a product like it, let alone find a product that affordable and effective,” said Matin, whose clients include Claire Danes and Uma Thurman.

4. Maybelline Makeup Volum' Express The Colossal Washable Mascara, $5 (usually $8), Amazon

“I love how this mascara allows me to have the option of having either natural looking lashes to a buildable, more dramatic look. It separates the lashes well and creates a fluffy, voluminous and flirty look to the eyes,” said Anthony H. Nguyen, whose clients include Tamera Mowry, Die Antwoord, Brooke Candy and Bonnie McKee.

5. L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara, $6 (usually $8), Amazon

“I've used this mascara since the beginning of my career! Not only is the formula fast drying, which allows me to layer, coat after coat, but the brush (which is as important as the formula) grabs even the finest hair to build thicker, fuller looking lashes!” said Sam Fine, whose clients include Paula Patton and Jennifer Hudson.

6. Maybelline Makeup Full 'N Soft Waterproof Mascara, $6 (usually $8), Amazon

“This is hands down my favorite waterproof mascara — the consistency of the formula is perfect. You can create beautifully separated lashes which do not fall after curling, and no clumps, no mess. I stock up every time I'm in NYC or LA because you can't buy it in England!” said Naoko Scintu, whose clients include Izabel Goulart, Kaya Scodelario, Karlie Kloss and FKA Twigs.

7. Maybelline Makeup Great Lash Lots Of Lashes Washable Mascara, $4, Amazon

“It's so black and the brush separates plus lifts the lashes nicely,” said Michael Anthony, who works with clients including Rita Ora, Tinashe, Brooke Candy and Mia Moretti.

8. Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara, $7, Target

“This mascara has a great steady fiber brush that I love! Plus, the formula gives great volume and definition to lashes without clumps. Another reason? Its very affordable price,” said Ermahn Ospina, whose clients include Rosario Dawson, Carla Gugino and Darby Stanchfield.

9. NYX Professional Makeup Doll Eye Mascara, $7 (usually $10), Amazon

“Mascara is such a staple in my makeup bag, but people constantly ask which mascara and how much is it? With a shelf life of only a couple months, it’s important to use a mascara with good ingredients and a great price point — that’s why I love NYX,” said Denika Bedrossian, whose clients include Hailey Baldwin, Sarah Hyland and Kelly Osbourne.

10. Rimmel ScandalEyes Curve Alert Mascara, $6, Amazon

This is my must-have! I love that it gives a full, dramatic look to the lashes — perfect for creating that edgy rock girl '90s look," said Blondie, whose clients include Kendra Wilkinson and Cara Delevingne.

11. CoverGirl LashBlast Fusion Mascara, $7 (usually $10), Amazon

“I love this mascara because it thickens and lengthens lashes and keeps lashes separate and not clumpy,” said Ashunta Sheriff, whose clients include Taraji P. Henson, La La Anthony and Tika Sumpter.

12. NYC Sky Rise Lengthening Mascara, $17 (2-Pack), Amazon

“I am obsessed with this mascara. It gives you the perfect lash, and washes off easily. It doesn't clump, or give a ‘spidery’ effect, and makes the lashes look longer. Plus, it only costs under $2,” said Jennifer Brent, who has worked with Nicole Richie, Molly Shannon and Jes Macallan.

13. Maybelline New York The Falsies Push Up Drama Washable Mascara, $7, Amazon

“I typically mix mascaras to achieve maximum results — to start I love Maybelline Falsies Push Up Drama Mascara since the brush is thin and really separates lashes right at the root. Sometimes it can be really tricky to get separate lashes and add volume which is why this is such a great base,” said Amber Dreadon, whose clients include Lorde, Carlson Young, Haim, Jaime King and Kacy Hill.

14. CoverGirl Katy Kat Eye Mascara, $5 (usually $9), Amazon

“It takes very little effort to achieve full and lengthened lashes. Only a couple of coats and you see a huge difference immediately,” said Julianne Kaye, whose clients include Tia Mowry and Selena Gomez.

15. Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara, $5 (usually $7), Amazon

"With all of the false lashes I add, I prefer to give my celebrity client a clean coat of mascara. It instantly blends natural lash with the false lashes creating a flirty look," said Harper, whose clients include Tika Sumpter and Lindsey Morgan.

For more drugstore makeup must haves, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!