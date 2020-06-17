Levi's just released reusable face masks and they're already Amazon bestsellers

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, face masks are an effective way to reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus. Washable fabric masks are becoming an increasingly popular method of face protection since they are reusable and offer a comfortable fit.
While you may already have a few fabric face masks at home, picking up some extra designs can prolong the time between washes and allows you to rotate through them often. Many retailers have already recognized the need for more fabric face coverings, and Levi's is the latest major brand to offer affordable masks that also give back.
The non-medical grade masks are crafted from cotton with a double-layer construction for breathability. With the release of the mask, the brand has also pledged to donate $75,000 to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, a humanitarian organization that provides medical care to populations in need. Though we haven't had a chance to try them ourselves, the masks have already become a bestseller on Amazon.
Levi's Re-Usable Reversible Face Mask (Pack of 3)
The masks are available with either ear loops or adjustable ties. They're available in both small and large sizes, with the brand noting that the large size will be the best option for most adults. Each mask is also reversible, so you can wear up to six different styles with just one pack.
One recent Levi's reviewer loved the fit and feel of the mask and noted that they experienced less skin irritation from the soft fabric. "These masks are the most comfortable I’ve found. I have sensitive skin and was having issues with skin irritation with my old mask. Problem solved!" the reviewer wrote. "The material is soft and I can wear this mask for hours without discomfort."
These new masks might be worth grabbing if you are looking for an adjustable and snug fit that ships quickly.
