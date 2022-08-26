From side tables to sofas, 26 early Labor Day deals to shop for up to 64% off

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

Hopefully, you're looking forward to relaxing and having one last summer hurrah during the three-day Labor Day weekend. That said, there's no denying that the weekend is also a great time to save on furniture.

But you don't have to wait. Whether you're looking to get a head start on the best outdoor furniture to have on hand for next year's patio season, or you're looking for pieces you can use immediately, expect deep discounts.

For example, Amazon is offering up to 64% off Amazon private brands. Shop around, but don't hesitate too much because supplies are limited. From $100 off a popular mattress (that seldom goes on sale) to a website where you can take up to $1,000 off, here are some of the best Labor Day furniture deals.

Labor Day 2022 furniture deals

If you plan on throwing a few final get-togethers before summer wraps up, a patio set like this one can provide ample seating. No assembly is required, and thanks to their unique design, you can rearrange the chairs in practically any fashion, the brand says.

Villa Outdoors is also offering a site-wide sale. Save 20% on everything including this 5-piece wicker outdoor sofa set that normally retails for $3,000. From August 29 through September 5, it will be available for just $2,400. Use code WORK20.

With daylight saving time on the horizon, we could all use some quality sleep. If you're tired of your old mattress, this top-rated model from Tuft & Needle is on deal for 20% off right now. Made from memory foam, it has a medium-firm feel, according to the brand.

This popular mattress with a 4.4-star average rating from nearly 15,700 reviews is currently 20% off. Sizes range from twin (on sale for $596) to California king ($1,116). This mattress, which is ideal for back and stomach sleepers, according to the brand, features adaptive foam and cooling technology.

This "360° free rotating" sofa side table can easily be rearranged to fit your needs and is currently 33% off. It comes in Dark Oak and Light Oak and has a 4.5-star rating from nearly 500 reviews.

Aside from its adorable name, who can resist a great deal on a piece of furniture that is made-to-order? Through Aug. 30, you can take 15% off items from Benchmade Modern, including this small ottoman, which comes in your choice of color and material.

Two is better than one, right? These bar stools are on deal for 64% off ahead of Labor Day and make for an easy finish to any backyard bar or patio setup.

Shop now and save nearly 70% on this set of woven wicker and rattan stools from Sol 72 Outdoor. They have an impressive 4.6-star average rating and are easy to assemble.

If you're building your patio setup, this set has just about everything you need for a seating arrangement. It includes a long glass hightop table and six backless barstools, all for 45% off.

This six-person dining set made of all-weather wicker is currently more than 40% off. It comes with seven pieces, and the high top table includes a glass tabletop. The barstools are also stackable, so they're easy to store.

Now through September 6, take 50% off select outdoor furniture including this fade-resistant faux wood side table. Normally $229, it's currently marked down to $160 (more than 30% off). Not your style? This wooden chaise lounge with cushion is 40% off and this comfy outdoor upholstered lawn chair is 50% off.

Sitting all day may cause havoc on your body, upgrade your home office and save $400 on this 360-degree swivel chair. According to the brand, this office chair was designed by a chiropractor and is meant to relieve pressure pain and provide lumbar support.

This celeb-approved and seen on "Shark Tank" chair will be $150 off during all33's "33 Reasons Sale" running through September 5. Currently marked down to $999 (it normally retails for $1,399), with $150 off it will only be $649. While it still may be a lot to spend on just one chair, keep in mind that it was designed by a chiropractor, is made in the U.S.A. and boasts "Sit In Motion" technology.

Save up to 50% on home goods, including furniture, during JCPenney's Labor Day sale. Items are marked down by up to 40%, and you can take an extra 10% off select furniture. For example, this Signature Design by Ashley track arm sofa will be marked down from $1050 to $499, and this Possibilities Blakely Upholstered Bed will be marked down from $550 to $279.

A good mattress is pivotal to a good night of sleep, and Purple Mattress is offering $100 off this Labor Day on every mattress. Known for their GelFlex Grid, this mattress has a "less bouncy" feel that supports your body and relieves pressure pain.

Purple's Labor Day sale, which is already running, includes taking $100 off its popular original mattress. At Purple.com (where it's also $1,299), it has a 4.4-star average rating from more than 31,000 reviews. Purple is also offering $200 off the Purple Plus and $300 off the Purple Hybrid Premier 3.

TV consoles can offer great additional storage for your living room and this denim-blue wood finish find from Raymour & Flanigan is currently 28% off. It features two-tier shelving and glass doors to store your electronics, books and more.

Enjoy 28% off this 60-inch TV console. The three shelves are adjustable, the doors are glass and the feet are removable, according to the brand.

If you're looking to spruce up your bedroom furniture, you can save up to 25% off this six drawer dresser. Featuring charcoal and grey wash, the brand says it provides plenty of storage for your clothing, accessories and more.

Save $225 (25%) on this six-drawer French and English-dovetailed dresser that comes in a warm espresso finish. The brand says it's made of kiln-dried acacia hardwood so it won't be negatively affected by high humidity, and the frame joints are reinforced, so they're extra durable.

With code LDS22, you can save $300 off this modern sofa sectional. Coming in five different fabric swatches, the brand says this couch features a three-foam layer cushioning which is perfect to lounge on, whether you're watching TV or hosting guests.

Burrow is running a tiered Labor Day sale running August 20 through September 5. Save anywhere from 10% (on orders up to $1,599) to $1,000 off (orders of $5,000+). For example, take $300 off this Block Nomad Sofa Sectional (originally $2,090) that comes in five colors and has six leg finishes. It has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 1,600 reviews.

Cozy up and save big on this sectional, which features 29-inch deep seating and over 200 cover options to choose from. According to the brand this is the "world's most adaptable couch" that adapts to how big your living space based on your preference of seating options.

Lovesac will be offering up to 25% off its best-selling, highly adaptable "sactionals" from September 2-5. Take 20% off of all other products including Sacs which the brand bills as "the world's most comfortable seat."

Save more than 60% on this tufted ottoman with nailed accents. Only the medium size is on sale, but it comes in three colors: Espresso, Grey or Tan. Use it for storage, as a seat or both.

Take 25% off, site-wide, at Rifle Paper Co. from August 31 through September 5. For example, save more than $200 on this comfortable statement chair that comes in 12 fun prints. Normally $985, it will be on sale for just $739. Use code TAKE25.