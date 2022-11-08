Kohl's Black Friday Early Access sale ends in 2 days — shop home, toys, more for under $50

Have you gotten a head start on your holiday shopping yet? We hope so! After all, now's the time to start planning and shopping since major retailers have recently dropped their Black Friday sale details. And if you haven't already seen, some stores have even been celebrating the holiday shopping event earlier than ever.

If you're looking for even more ways to save, now until Nov. 10, Kohl's is having their Black Friday Early Access deals. According to the retailer, you can score some amazing discounts across popular categories and earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent. And so far, we've seen some impressive markdowns on home essentials, fashion and more. Whether you're trying to sort through your child's wishlist or shop for a parent, we've found hot toys, diamond earrings and more — up to a whopping 82% off!

Plus, Kohl's has announced that they will be officially offering major Black Friday sales that kick off online on Nov.21 at 12:01 a.m. CT and will run through Friday, Nov. 25 — with Friday deals being available in store too!

To make shopping a little easier for you, we've rounded up some of the best deals that Kohl's has to offer ahead of the holiday weekend, all under $50! You can keep scrolling or shop this article by category by clicking on the links below.

Early Black Friday Kohl's home deals

This mini speaker is powered by Google Assistant and allows you to do "almost anything," says the brand. Set reminders, timers, check the weather, play music and so much more.

Right now you can score an amazing deal on these noise cancelling earbuds, they're currently 62% off. The brand says they feature comfortable design and up to five hours of continuous playback.

This super soft throw blanket will make the perfect gift or home decor upgrade. It comes in tons of different colors and patterns, including fun shapes for kids.

Black Friday is the time to stock up on some home essentials, like this 12-piece towel set. For less than $20, you get four bath towels, hand towels and wash cloths. Now that's a steal!

From soups to one-pot meals like chili, you can make all of your favorite fall dishes with this stainless steel crockpot. The brand says it has three different settings to cook your dinner to perfection.

If you're looking for a gift for someone who might be hard to buy for, a dutch oven is a kitchen essential that does it all. Cook up your favorite meals on the stove top or in the oven, then you can even serve it straight to the table, since the dish is so pretty.

If you're known for holiday hosting, this slow cooker is a life saver and makes cooking so much easier. It comes with three 1.5-quart pots and each can be cooked at different temperatures.

This blender will quickly and consistently whip up smoothies, shakes and more, says the brand. Plus you can save 40% off on this kitchen must-have.

Never over or under cook your food again with this digital LED thermometer. And right now it's only $10!

A perfect cup of coffee can really make your morning that much better. The brand says this large coffee maker features a 24-hour programmable timer so you can have your coffee ready as soon as you get up.

Early Black Friday Kohl's fashion deals

You can never have too many leggings and this can't-miss deal is only $7 — yes $7! Coming in 18 different colors, this cotton-blend legging sits just above the hip, says the brand.

Black Friday might be the time to stock up on a new fall coat, and right now you can grab this puffer jacket for only $25. This mid-weight option features a hood, zip-up enclosure and packable design, says the brand.

Looking for new running shoes? Grab these Nike's for under $50. According to the brand, they feature a foam mid-sole for the ultimate comfort.

It's no secret a cardigan is a fall staple, and can you ever really have enough? This cotton-blend pick comes in a variety of neutral and autumnal shades, and is only $13.

Whether you're shopping for mom or a significant other, these one-tenth carat diamond earrings will surely make them feel special. Kohl's is marking them down by an impressive 82%

This one-fourth carat diamond necklace comes in sterling silver, plated rose gold or plated gold. The dainty chain makes it the perfect accessory for any occasion. Plus, you can grab it at an amazing price — 81% off!

These 10-karat gold hoops are classic and stylish, making them the perfect gift for anyone in your life. Snag them now for under $45.

Adding a new pair of boots to your wishlist? These faux-fur trimmed boots are trending again and this pair comes in tons of neutral and fun colors. Plus they're currently under $20!

The holidays will be here before you know it and if you're looking for a new dress to wear to all of your parties and dinners, this long-sleeve velvet find is both elegant and trendy. Featuring a flattering smocked bodice, the hem hits just above the knee, says the brand.

Save big (66% off!) on this cozy sweater, which comes in a variety of shades to go with anything you own. Dress it up with a midi skirt or pair it with your favorite leggings to lounge around in at home.

Early Black Friday Kohl's toys deals

If you live in a house of Frozen fanatics, then this Elsa styling head will surely be a hit. They'll be able to brush and style her hair into the iconic braid, and more. Plus, the clips can be used in human hair too!

From 360-spins to high-flying pops, kids will love the stunts this remote control car can perform. Even better, it costs less than $15.

Babies will love grabbing and shaking these stackable rings, all while developing hand-eye coordination and more. For under $6, this will make the perfect gift for babies and new moms.

According to the brand, this indoor trampoline is not only extremely entertaining but also a "great energy burner." Kids will be jumping for joy!

Share this nostalgic toy that both you and your child can enjoy together. For $20, you get a two buildable potato bodies and two smaller potato bodies, plus tons of accessories to construct the classic friend.

Your little master archer will love practicing their aim with this Nerf bow. According to the brand, this toy will blast 15 darts in a row, up to 85-feet!

Have a roaring time trying to feed the dino! The brand says it's harder than it looks and launching the foam balls onto the T-Rex tongue becomes increasingly challenging at a farther distance. The game comes with eight foam balls and one launcher.

Spark their creativity this season with this illuminated drawing easel. According to the brand, this comes with eight washable markers that interact with LED lights.

Kids will love watching as this drone zips through the air and performs fun and exciting tricks. The brand says it can soar as high as 150-feet and can even light up, making it a fun nighttime activity too.

Get the party started with their very own DJ set that allows them to mix and sing-along to their favorite kid-friendly songs. You can grab this music studio set for under $50.

Early Black Friday Kohl's beauty deals

According to the brand, this palette comes in six natural shades to match any skin tone. Plus, it's extremely compact making it perfect for on-the-go touchups.

The beauty lover in your life will gush over this Too Faced natural palette, which features shimmery and matte eyeshadows. Right now you get 16 colors for $26.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or a skin care guru, this vitamin C eye serum is meant to decease dark circles, fine lines and even has hydrating effects.

This Tarte bestseller kit comes with a mascara, nourishing lip kit and cream bronzer — all for $18!

Looking for a stocking stuffer? This $7 synthetic beauty brush is perfect for building and blending-in foundations, says the brand.

According to the brand, this gluten-free and antioxidant-rich gloss provides a creamy and nourishing finish for fuller-looking lips. Choose from eight different shades that you can rock throughout any season.