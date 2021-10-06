Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Kate Spade may be best known for stylish purses and accessories, but that's not all that the brand has to offer. It is also a great place to shop for all kinds of wardrobe staples, from sweaters to dresses. And right now, you can score those fashion essentials and more for up to 75% off during the brand's Surprise Sale.

You can find some good deals on the regular Kate Spade site, but that's not the sale we're talking about. Instead, to find the deep discounts, you’ll want to head over to the company's special Surprise page, where everything is marked down.

There, along with the savings on bestselling items and new releases, you'll also find deals on bundles. So you can score both a wallet and purse for $99 or an earring and necklace combo for $40, just use the code MAKEITTWO at checkout. To make things even better, the company is also offering free shipping on every order.

Whether you're looking for one of Kate Spade's classic handbags or are in need of some chic new jewelry, we're sharing some of our favorite deals from the sale, here.

This satchel normally costs more than $300, but you can get it for less than $100 during the sale. It's made from an embossed leather material and despite its small size, reviewers say it has enough room for all your essentials.

You can grab these pretty pink studs for just $15 right now. Simple yet elegant, they’re easy to pair with any outfit, whether you’re going for a dressy or casual look.

You shouldn't have to sacrifice style for warmth in the colder months. And this coat is great for layering on top of sweaters and long sleeve shirts to help you stay cozy while still looking cute.

You don't need to have a little one to appreciate how versatile this roomy Baby Bag can be. Sure, it makes a chic alternative to your classic diaper bag, but it's also the perfect choice to tote along to the office or on a weekend trip.

The beauty of this bag is that it can be worn multiple ways. Wear it as a cross-body bag or remove the long strap and throw it over your arm. The evergreen color is also perfect for the season.

Both the satchel and wallet are already discounted, but you can score further savings when you buy them as a bundle and use the code MAKEITTWO at checkout. Get them in the same color or mix and match.

Sport the brand's signature spade on your wrist with this chic bangle. It comes in three colors and looks great on its own, but will also pair well with any other bracelets that you already have in your stack.

With multiple card slots, compartments for bills and inner zip pockets, this wallet has room for all of your essentials. Not only that, but it looks super chic, too.

Sweater season is upon us and this leopard print pullover will make a cozy addition to your wardrobe. It's already sold out in a couple of sizes, so you'll want to add it to your cart while you still can!

How many pairs of sneakers is too many? We say the limit does not exist! That's why you're going to want to get this comfortable pair while they're on sale. They come in pink or blue and feature cute ruffle details along the front and back.

Florals aren't just for spring. You'll get so many compliments every time you wear these elegant flower studs. Get them in a timeless clear and gold coloring or opt for the light pink.

You'll love having this cozy set for lounging around the house. The velour material is luxuriously soft, so you'll never want to take it off. The set even comes with an eye mask, making it a great option for gifting, too.

You'll truly shine in this sweater. It's a more exciting choice than your basic cardigan, thanks to fun details like the sparkling metallic thread and glittery buttons.

This tote is reversible, so it's basically like you're getting two bags in one. The striped side is great for your everyday look, but when you want something bolder, flip it inside out for a fun pop of color.

This saddle bag has so many stylish details that you'll love. "I am SO happy with this adorable, functional, well-designed and well-made purse," wrote one reviewer. "The styling is beautiful, the combination of white with tan is so pretty, the chain/leather combo strap that can be easily switched to different lengths is so functional."

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!