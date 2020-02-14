Jill Martin shares 13 gifts that will make every day feel like Valentine's Day

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Valentine's Day items and decorations traditionally include hues of pink and red — but that doesn't mean your gifts have to follow the status quo.

Lifestyle expert Jill Martin has found some truly unique gifts that will last far beyond the holiday weekend. Check out 12 Valentine's Day gifts you can get for everyone on your list — including yourself!

Gifts for your significant other

Give a modern version of this beloved childhood toy to your significant other for Valentine's Day — especially if they're a kid at heart.

You can upload seven meaningful photos to be used in the Create Your Own Reel Viewer. Simply pop your made-to-order reel into the device and let your loved one click through old memories.

Right now, you can use the code TODAY to receive 75% off your total purchase.

Take your wall art to the next level with this MailPix acrylic picture. Download your photo to the website, choose your preferred size and watch your image come to life. The modern, high-gloss finish of the final product gives extra depth to your photo and makes it moisture and spill-resistant.

For a limited time, you can get 10% off your purchase with code TODAY10.

Holodeck creates 3D figurines of you and your loved ones from a basic 2D photo. This sentimental gift is crafted from sandstone composite and takes about six hours to build. These lightweight figures can sit anywhere from your shelf to the top of your wedding cake.

To start the process, all you have to do is submit a photo on the website, follow the simple instructions and wait for your gift to arrive!

Gifts for ourselves

Whether you're in need of a coin purse or a wallet, this sophisticated zipper pouch will do the job. It's made with soft leather and available in multiple colors. There are large and small options, and all of them come with free monogramming! The pouches all have a leather tassel pull on the zipper for an added touch of fun.

If you're wanting to save a few bucks, enter the code TODAY20 at checkout for 20% off.

Taja Collection is a female-owned brand that sells everything from custom candles to calming diffusers. Each product is free of parabens, phthalates, paraffin and other harsh chemicals. Plus, they're crafted with 100% soy wax and can be personalized on the site. When your candle runs out, Taja recommends repurposing the jar to make brush holders, dog treat holders and more.

On Feb. 14 and 15, you can save 10% on all bath mats with the code UOTODAYSHOW.

You might actually look forward to stepping out of the shower thanks to this adorable bath mat. It provides a little reminder to "love yourself" and is made with 100% cotton.

These $12 bracelets are vibrant and full of character. Founded by Chrissie Lam in 2012, the brand works to create sustainable livelihoods for artisans by selling handmade products from around the globe.

The original Love bracelet was designed by the Maasai tribe in Kenya, and the company has since expanded to sell multiple styles and accessories on the site.

Gifts for the family

Cue the nostalgia with this upgraded Easy Bake Oven. The set comes with an oven, baking pan, three tasty batters and a helpful pan tool.

This gives the kids a great opportunity to get in on the fun of holiday baking.

Need more incentive? Enter TODAY at checkout for 20% off.

Write fill-in-the-blank messages to your loved one in this compact little book. The simple prompts make it easy to express your feelings — meaning you can make it as witty or mushy as you would like!

By entering the code TODAYSHOW when you checkout, you can get 50% off your purchase — which gives you even more of a reason to buy a set for everyone in the family!

Challenge your loved ones to a memory game that's personalized with custom photos. Each set comes with 24 cards made with heavy paper stock.

When you buy a puzzle, you can receive 20% off with the code TODAYSHOW.

Pulling out a puzzle for a relaxing night with the family just got better. This one available at Shutterfly can be customized with personal photos. You can choose from multiple styles that will allow you to fully express your love for your family.

By using code LOVETODAY at checkout, you can save 10% on your purchase.

Indigo Loves Violet is a mother-daughter run business that's all about fun designs. All the clothing artwork is drawn by 7-year-old Arianna, who is an aspiring fashion designer. The shirts are ethically sourced and printed by hand.

You can also use the code LOVETODAY on this purchase for 10% off

The kids' version of this tee will have the whole family smiling. Get one for every person in your family!

