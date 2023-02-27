J.Crew is marking down swimsuits and summer styles — we found items under $20

Can you believe spring is around the corner? That might be a tough sell for whoever is reading this while currently layered up in their chunkiest coat and warmest gloves. However, in the fashion world, shoppers are already getting their hands on summer-ready attire for the warmer months ahead. But thanks to J.Crew, they're doing it on a budget, since the brand is already dropping deals on sunshine styles before the groundhog even sees its shadow.

But we're not complaining. After discovering the brand's recent sale — up to 50% off on swimsuits, shorts, tank tops and more — we're ready to do some spending ourselves. And while going through the markdowns ourselves, we can tell you our carts are already full of floral one-pieces, classic tees, beach-inspired totes and more, for prices as low as just $20.

So, whether you're preparing for spring break festivities and summer vacations or just can't wait for your first pool dive, you'll want to shop these discounts before they disappear — which they will on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

You can't go wrong with a classic tee — unless you're paying full price for one. During J.Crew's sale on summer-ready styles, you can score this chic basic for 43% off.

This summer, make waves at the beach and in your fashion game. This one-shoulder swimsuit comes in a variety of bright and bold colors — one for every day of the week you spend laying on the shore — along with a bow-tie sleeve.

It's all in the name when it comes to these chambray shorts. Once spring hits, pair them with your favorite tee, lightweight sweater and sunnies for a day outside in the sunshine.

The summer sun might feel oh-so-good, but you still need to plan for some protection. Save your head and eyes from burns and damage — while looking pretty darn cute at the same time — wearing this extra-wide brim straw hat.

Layer over a pair of pastel pants and cute sandals for a spring-ready look. This blouse features lace detailing, puff sleeves and the choice of three different shade options. Plus, it's nearly 40% off.

We predict brighter and bolder accessories will be back in for spring, so we're getting ahead of the trend with a pair of stunning stone earrings. Encased in a gold-plated shell and recycled-brass casting, it's clear that these will make your ears the star of your outfit.

It's almost time to break out the beach bags, but until then, you can channel all those summer vibes through your accessories. This bucket bag is not only inspired by "nautical nettings," but it can also protect your essentials thanks to a canvas lining and scrunch closure.

According to the brand, this 70s-inspired tank top is both soft and stretchy, making it the perfect base layer. Pair it with jeans and strappy sandals for a casual street look.

Bikini season is just around the corner. With this reversible top, you can choose between a floral and stripe design in just one piece — so it's like you're getting two bathing suits for one (half-off) price.

And don't forget about the matching bottoms ...

... or the matching sarong to complete your day-in-the-sun outfit.

If you prefer more coverage in the bum area, these high-rise bottoms might fit the bill. They feature built-in UPF 50 protection and are machine-washable. Plus, we're loving the tie at the waist.

Finding a pair of leggings that perfectly hug you in all the right places can be hard — until now. According to the brand, J.Crew's CloudStretch material is its softest active fabric that "holds you in like a good hug." They're also moisture-wicking, high-rise and feature side pockets.

Get the full comfy experience with the matching CloudStretch Sports Bra. The brand promises the same cozy fabric and body-hugging features.

Whether you want to prevent swim-related irritation or sunburn, this rash guard is designed to suit your summer needs. Most of the shades are on sale right now, but we can't take our eyes off the Brilliant Blooms design.