J.Crew's End of Season holiday sale is here — and we found deals as low as $16

Whether you're still making some last-minute holiday purchases or stocking up on gifts for yourself (and why not? You deserve it!), there's most likely a sale going on for whatever you're looking for. If it happens to be updating your winter wardrobe, you're in some serious luck — J.Crew just kicked off its End-of-Season Sale, and these deals are white hot.

The retailer is offering multiple ways to save big during the holiday rush. First, select items are marked down sitewide as up to 60% off — many of which are noted as "gift-worthy" if you're having trouble narrowing choices down for people on your list. And the more sale items you shop, the more of a discount you can score: Use the code BIGSALE to get 50% off one item, 60% off two and a whopping 70% off three or more!

This end-of-season event will go on through Dec. 22, and J.Crew is offering guaranteed holiday delivery when shoppers order within the next four days, so if you're looking for an excuse to shop — this is it. BUT styles and sizes are selling out left and right, so we suggest checking out our favorite deals below ASAP.

J.Crew fashion deals

A versatile sweater is a winter wardrobe must-have, and we're loving this pointelle pullover piece from J.Crew. It comes in four pastel shades that can easily be transitioned from season to season and paired with more casual denim or over more formal skirts and slip dresses.

Plaid pajamas might be a holiday tradition for many, but we don't see why you have to pack away this set once the new year arrives. And you won't want to, not once you feel the cozy flannel fabric and don the relaxed fit.

A chic skirt is always a work wardrobe win. This classic pencil style in pink is the perfect garment for anyone hoping to get away from those typical office black and gray tones. Pair it with a button-up, blazer or a cozy sweater.

Wear this cable-knit sweater alone, over a comfy tee, or under a coat or oversized sweater — the options are endless. But this 65% deal will end, so shop it while it lasts!

This time of year, you can't go wrong with a plaid top. This poplin style features a ruffled collar and puff sleeves to keep you on trend, but the 100 percent cotton fabric will also keep you cozy. And you can't beat the price — it's on sale for under $50!

You'll never hesitate to venture out into the cold again while donning this oh-so-cozy puffer coat. According to the brand, the sherpa lining adds warmth all throughout, and the collar is completely removable for a more customized look.

We don't come across discounts as steep as these often, so when we see basics running for just $15, we try to scoop them up as quickly as possible. These cozy-looking long-sleeve tops are just what you need to carry you through the rest of the season and are double-layered for an extra-cozy, never-see-through fit.

Whether you're searching for a last-minute holiday party look or a cute winter LBD to add to your collection, this midi velvet number checks all the boxes. Pair with your favorite heels, statement earrings and a clutch for a head-turning look.

Last-minute holiday shopping for him? These dapper corduroy pants are described as "supersoft" and are on sale for less than $30. J.Crew is also offering guaranteed holiday delivery if you order now — so you won't have to worry about not having a gift wrapped under the tree on Christmas morning.

From an all-day shopping spree to afternoons just lounging on the couch, this crewneck is perfect for any occasion. We're loving its oversized fit and four color options — and the 67% discount.

J.Crew shoe deals

Italian leather boots for under $100? J.Crew clearly isn't messing around with this sale. Right now, both shades (Burnt Caramel and black) are on sale for half off — but if you grab a pair in both, your discount goes up to 60% off.

Snow, slush, rain and any other winter weather are no match for these sturdy yet stylish boots. Near the bottom, nubuck leather and TPR outsole can protect you from slips and falls. Near the top, comfort reigns thanks to a sweater-like cuff.

Looking for new party shoes? We found just the ones! A chunky velvet heel with studded detailing will kick any holiday outfit up a notch.

Your shoes don't need a drastic heel to give you a glamorous look. Take these slingback flats — their satin finish and crystal bow detailing give off as much of a "wow" factor as your highest pair of pumps.

J.Crew accessory deals

We don't blame you if your cart is already full of cozy sweaters, but now's not the time to forget about the accessories that can keep you even warmer. This hat — made from a blend of alpaca and merino wool — is designed to feel so soft, you'll be tempted to wear it inside, too.

During J.Crew's end-of-season cashmere event, you can shop some of the brand's softest attire and accessories. Pair this elegant poncho over thinner tops or dresses for an added touch of warmth and seasonal style. There are six colors to choose from, with some discounted as low as $70.

Sometimes even the most simple jewelry can make a statement — like these 14-karat gold-plated hoops. The sterling silver pair is stunning to wear on its own, but for those who like a little more glam, don't be afraid to dress up your ears with a few other matching studs.

Nothing adds the finishing touch to an outfit like the perfect purse — or in this case, a cute clutch. Must-mention details include hand-sewn beading, a removable crossbody strap and a magnetic closure for easy access.

A chain necklace is a popular trend we can get behind, especially when this chunky crystal style exists. We're also not complaining about the price — which has been marked down from nearly $100 to less than $40.