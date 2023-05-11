Everything to know about renting an RV — plus 12 budget-friendly options

As we begin to experience the first tastes of summer and all it brings, we can't help but fantasize about a getaway to the great outdoors. If fresh air, endless greenery and breathtaking landscapes are calling your name, consider taking your next vacation via RV.

Renting an RV — or recreational vehicle — is a fun and affordable way to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. For many travelers, opting for an RV trip over a combination of hotels and flights means more predictable costs and flexible itineraries, not to mention access to national parks and other outdoor wonders. If you're new to the world of RVs and aren't sure where to start, rental sites like RVshare make it easy to find and book the perfect vehicle for your trip.

What is RVshare?

RVshare is an online marketplace that allows customers to rent RVs from individual owners. Owners who don't want their RVs to sit unused can list their vehicle on the platform for potential renters desiring an outdoor adventure.

Renters have thousands of options to choose from, including travel trailers, fifth wheels and Class A and B motorhomes. If you plan to drive your own car and just want some extra space for your camping trip, book a travel trailer that hitches onto the back of a vehicle. Looking for more of a luxury experience? Consider a Class A motorhome that's complete with full-size beds and a kitchen.

How does RVshare work?

It's a similar process to booking an Airbnb or hotel room. By setting the search criteria based on destination and length of your trip, you're given a list of available RVs for pick up or delivery. You can further filter the results based on price, vehicle type, pet-friendly status and more. For those hoping to road trip instead, RVshare also allows users to search for RVs near their current location.

Before choosing a vehicle, be sure to keep your destination in mind and review any campsite rules. These guidelines are specific to each campground and provide valuable information on how and where to park, permits needed and and what hookups they offer (the three main ones being electrical, water and sewer). Ensure that you crosscheck the RV you’re considering to make sure it meets any requirements, especially regarding size, for that specific destination. Popular destinations book up quickly, so reserve your spot in advance!

If renting (and navigating!) an RV for the first time seems daunting, know that the site also offers insurance packages as well as 24/7 roadside service and customer support. Vehicle owners are also available to answer questions and share information, according to the company.

Can you get an RV delivered?

Yes! Many RV owners offer a delivery option, whether to a park, campground or home. In fact, nearly half of RVshare rentals in 2022 were delivered, according to the company. While it does have an additional cost, delivery is a great option for those who want to enjoy the experience of staying in an RV — without actually having to drive it.

How much does it cost to rent an RV?

The price of renting an RV varies based on a variety of factors. As with many other vacation rental services, location, time of the year and duration of the trip all influence price per night. With RVshare, you also have to take into consideration the model and size of the RV, miles driven and insurance. According to RVshare, the average RV rental costs about $200 a night. To save on additional campground fees, considering booking before May 31 while RVshare is offering free national park passes with rentals.

Below, we picked top RV rentals near some of the most popular (and stunning!) parks, campgrounds and landmarks.

RVshare Rentals

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

Unsurprisingly, the Grand Canyon was the top destination for RVshare renters in 2022, according to the company. As one of America's prime outdoor vacation spots, there's a lot to do around the area — and you may need to drive in order to access those hard-to-reach hidden gems. Opting for a travel van is a great way to hit all the spots on your itinerary without dealing with the bulkiness of a full-sized RV. This one is designed to fit four, but may be a more comfortable trip for two or three.

Zion National Park, Utah

If you're looking to road trip, head up from the Grand Canyon to another one of the nation's most impressive parks. Zion National Park is known for its towering sandstones and breathless landscapes that almost feel too good to be true, which makes it one of our major bucket list spots to visit this year. You can also take that trip to the next level — this Class C motorhome fits up to six, and its drivability means you can road trip across western America, if you so desire.

Consider renting out this travel trailer, which sleeps up to a family of five, and comes with air conditioning, a shower, toilet, fully stocked kitchen and more. It's also available for delivery!

Hoping to take the entire family on a getaway without breaking the bank on accommodations? RVs are always a great option for group outings due to the sheer size of certain models, including this Dutchmen that can comfortably fit up to eight occupants — so the kids' friends can come, too.

Yosemite National Park, California

Explore one of California's stunning national parks this season by opting for this Keystone RV rental. It has all the basic amenities for that on-the-go comfort, and this particular model also features a separate king-sized bedroom for a little extra privacy. According to the family that owns this RV, you can also add on kayaks for an additional fee.

As with many national parks, there are hundreds of thousands of acres to explore at Yosemite. For the more adventurous type, renting out a compact travel van may be a better option to take in all of the breathless sights the park has to offer. This van has everything to meet living needs, and it fits up to four people.

Ginnie Springs, Florida

With crystal blue pools to cool off in and plenty of fun for the kids, Ginnie Springs is an ideal camping destination as the summer heat ramps up. Accompanied by this RV — which is so decked out it's essentially a full-sized hotel room on wheels — you can still achieve that outdoor escape without compromising on vacation or accommodation luxuries. This RV is delivery only, due to its size.

Take in more of what Florida has to offer with a Winnebago van rental instead. This one comes fully stocked with kitchen and living essentials, plus camping gear like tables, outdoor area rugs, lanterns and tree hammocks — so you don't have to invest in your own if you're trying out the RV life for the first time.

Watkins Glen State Park, New York

Watkins Glen is one of many beautiful parks in upstate New York, making it a popular travel destination for locals, out-of-state visitors and city-dwellers alike. Consider getting this travel trailer delivered to ensure a stress-free weekend getaway, especially if you're visiting to escape the hustle and bustle of NYC. It comes with everything you need for a few comfortable days away, plus its own personal outdoor grill.

If you're not quite ready to commit to baring it all in the wilderness — and we don't blame you — this RV is essentially a house on wheels due to its spacious interior and homey details like hanging lights, a kitchen island and two full-sized televisions. It's also a great rental option for lengthier trips.

Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

For first-time adventurers, this RV rental combined with the beauty of the Rockies would make a perfect beginners' trip. It comes with everything you could ever need (think: kitchen supplies, bedding, bath essentials and even card games) plus multiple add ons like a fire pit, grills and a bike rack.

We can't help but love the fun, '60s diner-esque touches in this RV rental. Fondly nicknamed "The Sunny D-Lite" due to its cozy size, it would make the perfect addition for a getaway to the Colorado mountains. The owners say it would be ideal for a couple, but it is certainly large enough and equipped to house up to six guests.