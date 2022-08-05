Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

H&M is on a mission to get everybody moving.

Today, the popular retailer debuted its newest brand, H&M Move, a collection of activewear essentials that blend fashion and function. The brand says that its new line is made to equip "Movers" with stylish essentials that allow them to stay comfortable and confident while being active.

To celebrate the new launch, the brand tapped fitness icon Jane Fonda to be the face of the campaign. Fonda changed the way people work out with her now-iconic at-home fitness tape, "Jane Fonda's Workout," so the role made perfect sense. And she showed off some of her classic moves along with choreographer JaQuel Knight in a fun campaign video that was released yesterday.

"I've spent a lot of my own life getting people to move and was naturally drawn to the mission of H&M Move to get the whole world moving, I also really liked their philosophy of 'movewear' over 'sportswear,'" Fonda shared in the release. "To me, it's not about sports or being the most athletic. It's about giving your body the kind of movement it needs to stay healthy so it can take care of you."

The line isn't catering just to avid gym-goers, though; the company says that "everyone on the planet," is already considered a "Mover" just from moving.

"Removing barriers to sport is very much at the heart of our purpose, starting with democratizing sports apparel," Simon Brown, general manager at H&M Move shared in a release. "We provide a wide range of movewear across several categories that are stylish, functional, and incredible value for our customers. Combined with our passion to get everybody and every body moving, together with our Movers Jane Fonda and JaQuel Knight, we are truly inspired for the journey ahead of us."

The first drop in the collection, which was released this week, includes a variety of essentials that are made to be worn for every type of movement, from functional tops and lightweight jackets to bras and items designed specifically for running. Items start at just $13, with a majority falling in the $20 to $35 range.

The line, which includes pieces for women, men and kids, is available now in 2,500 stores worldwide and on the H&M website. Keep reading to shop some of our favorite pieces from the new launch.

H&M Move collection

This sports crop top is designed to hit at the waist, so it’s ideal for pairing with your high-waisted leggings or bike shorts. Early reviewers say that it runs slightly small, so if you want a roomier fit, you might want to consider sizing up.

Speaking of high-waisted leggings, if you’re on the hunt for a new pair, these look like the perfect pick. They’re designed to help shape your body by supporting, defining and slimming your figure. Sizes are already selling out, so we suggest adding a pair (or two) to your cart ASAP.

Prefer working out in shorts? These bike shorts from the brand are sleek, stylish and functional. Plus, they come in two colors: Black and a statement-making Bright Red.

Avid runners and walkers will love the thoughtful details on this shirt. It's made with a functional fabric that the brand says dries quickly to keep you cool during exercise. It has thumb holes to help keep your sleeves in place as you move, and even has a watch window at the wrist, so you can quickly check your stats on your smartwatch without slowing down.

Whether you’re running around the park or running out of the house to pick the kids up from school, these joggers are designed to keep you cool and comfortable. They have a reflective monogram pattern to help you stand out if you’re exercising at night, according to the brand. And they have a zip at the ankle, so you can unzip the bottoms to get some extra airflow if you get overheated.

This colorful hat is the perfect statement-making piece to add to your athleisure collection. It’s made of a woven fabric and has small holes all over the top of the cap, so it should be more breathable than other options.

This shirt has the cool look and fit of his favorite classic white tee — except it’s made for exercise. Thanks to the fast-drying, breathable mesh fabric, the brand says that he’ll keep cool and dry during workouts.

This sports top is designed to be soft and fast-drying. The best part? You don't even have to wear a bra with it! It has a built-in bra that is designed to provide light support during lower-intensity workouts.

Hating having to stash your phone in the waistband of your leggings while on a long walk? This bag is the perfect size for your phone (and other essentials, like your keys and earbuds), so you can keep your hands free while on the move.

If you're a regular at your local yoga studio, you're definitely going to want to add this bag to your cart. It has two inner compartments, where you can stash all your must-haves for class and an opening at the bottom that's designed to fit a yoga mat.