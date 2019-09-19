At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Heidi Klum seems totally ageless — her toned physique and effortless beauty are the envy of most women we know. So we had to find out: What's the secret?

According to the supermodel, it all starts with healthy habits.

“I eat very healthy and I run on the treadmill a little bit. There is no secret shake or secret pill. I wish there was. I just love eating good and healthy food. I don’t go to dinner a lot,” she told TODAY. “We cook every day. I have four children. It’s about cooking fresh food every day ... Eating home-cooked at meals at a specific time. I eat at six and that’s kind of it.”

We also asked Klum to share some of her skin care discoveries with us, given that she’s been modeling for about two decades and has worked with the best in the business. Refreshingly, she keeps things simple and affordable.

Read on for her budget-friendly recommendations.

Heidi Klum's Skin Care Favorites

“I use it on my face. It’s very light," Klum said of this moisturizer. "When I use very rich creams, I break out in pimples. I’ve been using it for years. It doesn’t clog my pores.”

This lightweight moisturizer typically retails for $18, but Amazon currently has it on sale for $15.30!

Klum is also a fan of this apricot scrub for exfoliation. “I do that in the shower. I wash my hair and condition it. Then I use the scrub twice a week,” she said.

The specific brand she recommended can be hard to find, but another popular alternative is St. Ives Apricot Scrub. Some reviewers, however, have found the St. Ives face scrub to be a bit harsh for sensitive skin.

As for her body: “I use a loofah thing, one of those things that are very scratchy with handles on each side," she said. "I do my body and my butt and scrub myself down. Sometimes I wear body makeup, and it’s so thick. I need to loofah that off.”

So there you have it! Even if you're not blessed with supermodel genes, it doesn't cost much to steal their skin care secrets!

