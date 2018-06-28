Get Stuff We Love
Danica McKellar has a message for young girls, and it’s one centered around your brain. Honing your gray matter, said McKellar — the "Wonder Years" star who also has a math degree from UCLA and a theorem named after her — will get you way further in life than just focusing on a pretty face.
“By developing your smarts, you become more powerful and you make better choices. Being a smart and savvy woman gives you more opportunity. Aspire to be a fabulous-looking woman on Wall Street with your important job. That’s the image I’m giving girls. Be glamorous — but that’s the icing on the cake. That’s the decoration,” said McKellar.
She’s become a major advocate for math education, and is homeschooling her son, Draco, 7. She turns everyday activities into impromptu math lessons and has just written two new books, “Do Not Open This Math Book” and “Mathtime Bathtime.”
Do Not Open This Math Book: Addition + Subtraction, $11, Amazon
“Doing math is like going to the gym for your brain,” she said.
Unsurprisingly, McKellar is no-frills about her skin care regimen. She uses a clean wash cloth in the shower to exfoliate, and she relies on only two products day to day:
Aiona Alive cleanser, $40, Amazon
“For face soap, I use this stuff called Aiona Alive. I love their stuff."
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream, $60, Sephora
“For moisturizer, I use Lala Retro by Drunk Elephant. It’s great.”
Plus, while she said she doesn’t “exercise that much,” she does do facial stretches. She also follows what she calls a “super-boring” diet.
“I hardly ever drink alcohol. I don’t drink coffee. I don’t drink soda. I’m really strict about having anything artificial. In terms of food, I stay away from dairy and gluten. I do a lot of brown rice and a lot of vegetables. I do eat meat, just lean meat. I’ll steam vegetables,” she said.
