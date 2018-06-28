Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Danica McKellar has a message for young girls, and it’s one centered around your brain. Honing your gray matter, said McKellar — the "Wonder Years" star who also has a math degree from UCLA and a theorem named after her — will get you way further in life than just focusing on a pretty face.

“By developing your smarts, you become more powerful and you make better choices. Being a smart and savvy woman gives you more opportunity. Aspire to be a fabulous-looking woman on Wall Street with your important job. That’s the image I’m giving girls. Be glamorous — but that’s the icing on the cake. That’s the decoration,” said McKellar.

She’s become a major advocate for math education, and is homeschooling her son, Draco, 7. She turns everyday activities into impromptu math lessons and has just written two new books, “Do Not Open This Math Book” and “Mathtime Bathtime.”