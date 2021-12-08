Giada De Laurentiis shares her best tips for holiday hosting — including her kitchen must-have

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. This celebrity selected the items mentioned in the interview and included in this article. Some of the items shown may be from the celebrity's own product line. Some of the products shown may be from a brand the celebrity is paid to promote. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

The holiday season is in full swing — which means you've probably been thinking about all things gifts and hosting while preparing your kitchen for the onslaught of family recipes. This time of year may be a source of joy, but it can also be stressful. Luckily, we had the chance to speak with Giada De Laurentiis, Italian chef, TV personality and restauranteur, to help you get through the season unscathed.

"My tip for taking the stress out of holiday cooking would be plan, plan, plan," De Laurentiis told Shop TODAY. "Plan your menu, prep in advance and make as much as you can two days in advance."

To help you on that mission, De Laurentiis has teamed up with Bloomingdale's to create Giadzy x Bloomingdale's kits, which she curated with cooking essentials for each phase of a holiday soirée, from the cocktail hour all the way to tasty after dinner treats. The gift boxes are exclusively available at the retailer's holiday pop-up, The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's: Happy Together Again, which runs through January 14, located at their flagship store in New York City and online.

De Laurentiis also recommends having an immersion blender on hand in your kitchen for easy fixes, like getting clumps out of your gravy recipe.

To start planning your holiday menu, take a look at De Laurentiis' curated kits below.

De Laurentiis calls this kit her favorite — for good reason! It comes with everything you'll need to create the perfect plate of pasta.

"You get pasta, oregano, a spice kit, tomatoes and a recipe all in one," she explained.

If you're looking for some sweet treats around the holidays, look no further. We'll be using the cocoa-hazelnut spread on just about everything in our pantries.

This box has everything you could need for your next dinner party in one place. The scrumptious items will take you (and your guests) from appetizers all the way to dessert.

You can't have an Italian dinner party with pasta! This kit includes a variety of pasta options for you to serve up to your guests, including extra-long Manfredi Lunghi and small fregola, which is perfect for soups.

