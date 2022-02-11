Get ready for the big game with these 10 fun party essentials

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you are an avid football fan or prefer to just watch the iconic commercials, game day plans are a big deal. If you are planning to host a watch party on Sunday, you might be wondering how you can make it a fun and festive time for everyone.

Between preparing snacks, putting up decorations and finding activities for guests, there is a lot to juggle as a host. Luckily, we have suggestions for all three of these categories that are not only affordable, but on theme too.

Lifestyle expert Jill Bauer joined TODAY with Hoda and Jenna to share party essentials for the big game that are sure to be a hit. Read on to shop football cutting boards, tablecloths, candy and more.

Show your favorite players some love by printing out a big head to wave around during the game. From cardstock to foam core big heads, you can have the faces of your favorite star players at your game-time celebration.

Make watching the game an exciting activity for everyone with this bingo card set. The game, which includes 20 unique bingo cards, officially begins after the opening kickoff. To play, just watch the game and commercials and tick off boxes as they happen live.

Not only does this jug remind people of sporting events, but it is a great way to easily serve drinks throughout the game. This cooler has an angled drip-resistant spigot for easy dispensing, plus it is designed with a seat top-lid that is pressure fitted as to not trap dirt or mold.

When hosting a party, it is important to welcome guests into a clean, nice smelling place, and something as small as a candle can make a big difference. Homesick also offers candles that can fit the party theme too, from scents such as Tailgate to city and state specific candles to represent the team you are rooting for.

Nothing says sports fan quite like a classic foam finger. Available in 10 different colors, this 18 inch giant finger is designed to fit most hands without slipping off.

Serve snacks throughout the game on this football designed cutting board. Made with two-toned bamboo, this board is crafted to be durable. This board not only works well as a serving platter, but also as a gift for football fans.

Perfect for football lovers, this extra long tablecloth runner is a great decoration for any football themed party. Lightweight and able to be stored compactly, this tablecloth is made to be used multiple times and can even be put in the washing machine.

For snacks, dips are a must-have, and this chili is great for making a delicious chili dip. Check out Bauer's website to find the recipe for the dip and other sauces, mini cheesecakes and more.

While you might have savory treats covered, these chocolates are a great option to add some sweetness to your game day party.

Every party needs dessert, so why not bring the football theme home with this rocky road candy. Made to serve about six people, this tasty treat is handmade and full of milk chocolate, honey marshmallow and walnuts.

