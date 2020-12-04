My feet will be warm all winter thanks to these $14 fuzzy socks

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Don't get me wrong, I love my fleece house slippers. I just don't want to curl up on the couch or lay in bed with them. Plus, I can't wear them outside. To keep my feet wrapped in warmth indoors and outside the house this season, I decided to go the sock route. Here's why I'm happy I stocked up on Amazon's bestselling microfiber fuzzy socks.

Thousands of people love them

Although these women's socks from Zando come in over 30 cute colors and designs, it was the number of reviews that initially caught my eye. They currently have over 3,500 reviews, with 70% of reviewers giving them a perfect five-star rating. In fact, they're ranked third on Amazon's Bestsellers in Women's Slipper Socks.

I think one reason they're so highly rated is because they're so affordable. They range in price from $14 (for four pairs) to $18 (for seven pairs). I've paid $20 for a single pair of Wigwam socks before, so these are a steal to me.

One size fits all — and I mean it

Katie Jackson / TODAY

These socks only come in one size. I have a rather large foot (a size 9) and was worried they would be too small, but they have the perfect amount of stretch. Even though they're warm and snug, they're also really breathable. After my bra, socks are normally the first thing I take off when I get into bed. But these socks are so comfortable, I can sleep in them without waking up to sweat-drenched toes.

They stay soft after washing

Katie Jackson / TODAY

Most of the negative reviews have to do with the smell of these socks. There is a strong chemical smell when you first open them, but I think it comes from the plastic bag they're sealed in. The smell goes away after one wash, though.

What's more, after washing and drying, these microfiber socks are still as soft as they were to begin with. Their softness comes with a downside, especially for those with hardwood floors or who are naturally clumsy. It's important to note that they don't have grips on the bottom. If you're worried about slipping, maybe consider these bestselling Dr. Scholl's fuzzy socks with treads. They're a similar price and have more than 3,700 reviews.

They make great gifts

There's a reason people always gift (and get) socks for Christmas. They're a very affordable and practical present. In this case, they're pretty cute and feel great, too. I think the Christmas-themed series would make great stocking stuffers, especially for teens. I plan on getting some for my friends' kids.

Katie Jackson / TODAY

For myself, I got the pastel socks with gold hearts. I want to be able to wear them all winter without friends and family reminding me it's February or March when I'm still rocking Santa or his reindeer on my feet. On second thought, what do I care? Anyone who makes fun of these socks is probably just jealous and wishes they had a pair.

