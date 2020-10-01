17 stylish, yet comfortable outfit ideas for all your virtual events

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Living in loungewear is the perfect way to pass the days spent working from home when you don't have to join video calls. But you'll still need practical options for the days where you do need to be camera-ready.

That doesn't mean that you have to throw on the clothes you used to wear to the office in order to feel presentable for whatever the day brings. You can keep the leggings you've spent the last week wearing on — it's all about the tops.

Curvy Girls Guide founder CeCe Olisa joined TODAY to share some easy ways to show off your style from the waist up. Her picks also seamlessly transition from the home office to a virtual date night.

Olisa has a look for nearly every occasion and every kind of style, whether you prefer to keep things comfortable in a zip-up hoodie or a sleeveless jumpsuit. If the guy in your life could use a bit of a style upgrade for business calls, Olisa has the perfect picks too.

Dress-ing business casual

Statement pieces that you can actually wear to the office again? These tops and dresses are all about flattering silhouettes that will speak for themselves, even if you're just on a team meeting.

This handmade blouse is perfect for pairing with a skirt or sleek pair of dress pants for the workday. The clean white fabric makes it easy to dress up with statement jewelry or wear alone thanks to the chic puff sleeves.

Crafted from vegan suede, this wrap dress fits like a true wrap dress with a little bit of extra stretch. It's available in both camel and green styles that feature a flattering V-neck cut and self-tie closure. Throw on a statement necklace for a look that's Zoom-ready.

For a more stylish take on the typical shirtdress, this dress boasts both an asymmetrical cut and balloon sleeves. The button closure means you can adjust the top to fit comfortably throughout the day, whether you're on the couch or in an office chair. Need to step out to run a quick errand? You can throw on the removable sash for a stylish touch.

It's all in the details, and Olisa found tops with sexy subtleties that can take your virtual date night outfit to the next level.

This ultra-chic top brings all the comfort of your favorite ribbed shirt with some extra flair thanks to puffy, airy sleeves. With all of the detailing at the top, your virtual date will have no idea that you might have paired the shirt with your go-to pair of gray sweatpants.

Off-shoulder tops can upgrade any outfit to date night-ready status, but they might not always be as comfortable as they should be. This oversized knit sweater is made from a soft cotton that you can easily transition from day to night for an effortless look.

For an easy throw-on option, this knit dress is a one-stop shop. The skimming fit offers a figure-flattering silhouette that will have you feeling as good as you look. To style it into the colder months, you can easily pair it with leggings, boots and jacket and then head out the door.

Comfort when no one is looking

From hoodies to soft jumpsuits, you can still look your best while feeling your best at home in these basics.

When comfort is key, a hoodie that you can toss on and off throughout the day without messing up your hair is a must. This style from Swedish brand Ellos is available in nine different colors that can match with any work-from-home wardrobe staples.

Whether you plan on signing on for the day from under the sheets or relaxing on the couch, this jumpsuit is an option that can easily be dressed up with a blazer for a meeting or a denim jacket for errand-running. The wide-leg is on trend and was made for pairing with a pair of low-top sneakers.

This jumpsuit from Madewell is made from a cotton denim that's soft enough to lounge in but polished enough to hop on a quick video call — consider it "relaxed and ready," Olisa says. On warmer days you can wear it alone, or throw on a comfortable T-shirt underneath.

Bodysuits can be paired with anything from jeans to joggers to shorts. This fitted style from Madewell is available in both gray and black can be worn right under the denim jumpsuit above.

'Weekend at the office'

If suits and ties are collecting dust at the back of the closet, these comfortable options are still dressy enough to comply with office dress code and weekend wear.

Details like a shawl collar and button up closure make this cardigan perfect for layering for video calls for both work and weekend wear as the days get colder. It's made from 100% Supima cotton for a cozy, warm fit that you might never want to take off.

This tee sets the foundation for layering, so you can throw a cardigan or a simple patterned button up over it. The "luxury" cotton offers a soft feel that fits comfortably with enough breathing room to wear all day long.

Made from 100% Merino wool, this sweater offers a fitted, slim look that is enough of a fashion statement on its own. Pair it with jeans or a polished pair of joggers to complete the look.

This affordable button down is perfect for layering under sweaters or over a basic tee. The narrow shoulders and tapered waist make for a flattering fit that can land some compliments even over a Webex call.

Sweaters are another comfortable option that can be easily paired with jeans or a sleek pair of trousers for a clean look, and you won't have to sacrifice comfort.

For a classic fit, this oxford shirt is tapered for form but remains breathable. It's available in 12 different colors ranging from neutral browns to dark blues that can work their way into any wardrobe beyond date night.

A timeless turtleneck is an easy way to create a polished look that you can spend the entire night in. This style from Banana Republic is spun by Italian mill Zegna Baruffa and is lightweight enough to transition from fall to winter into spring.

With five colors to choose from, this V-Neck sweater is perfect for any simple date night look and can make any Zoom screen 'pop' to keep your date's eyes on you the entire time.

