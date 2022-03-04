Ebay has an under-the-radar outlet section with deals on top brands — 22 to shop

This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It’s been a long time since eBay was simply a place where you could bid on random items from someone’s attic. Now, the site functions as full-fledged e-retailer, with big brands offering their wares directly to shoppers — and often at steep discounts.

There are plenty of great deals and sales to explore on eBay — so many, in fact, that you might have missed a section of the site that offers some of the best: the Brand Outlet. This under-the-radar section is truly a hidden gem where you can shop for great deals on products from the likes of Adidas, Louis Vuitton, Dyson, Bose, KitchenAid and many more. The products are sold directly from the brands, whether they're new or certified refurbished.

To help you get started exploring this online outlet, we scoured it and rounded up 22 of our favorite deals for your wardrobe, bedroom, kitchen and, overall, life. Jump to a specific category below or keep scrolling for all 22 of our favorite eBay Brand Outlet deals.

Ebay clothing and accessory deals

Ebay's Brand Outlet has an impressive section dedicated to Adidas deals where you can save up to 50% on sneakers, apparel, backpacks and more. With a mix of cotton and polyester French terry, these stretchy Adidas pants are built for relaxation, though they’ll also work as a versatile outer layer for activities.

This backpack is equal parts sporty, stylish and functional. It has plenty of compartments, including a water bottle slot and a handy zippered pocket to store your phone.

Lightweight, with two main compartments and more added pockets, this slender cross-body bag is designed to carry around plenty of stuff without it getting too bulky.

Stay visible, cool and connected with this lightweight running vest, now selling for over half off. In addition to carrying your phone and keys, it has a liquid-holding hydration compartment so you can leave your water bottle at home.

Save over $600 on this sleek steel watch with its eye-catching blue dial plate. It’s good for the beach and the pool, too, as it’s water-resistant down to 165 feet.

Ebay kitchen deals

Your kitchen imagination is the only limit for what you can do with this baking dish set from Staub — and right now you can score a more than 60% discount from eBay. Made of porcelain-finished cast iron, these dishes are built to withstand the freezer and temperatures of up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, they're stylish enough to go straight from the kitchen to your dinner table.

These mixers are one of the best gadgets you can have in your kitchen. At $260, the refurbished models are almost $200 less than you’d pay for a new one.

If you’re back to your pre-pandemic, on-the-go routine, check out this travel bottle: It's ideal for keeping your beverage of choice at the temperature you desire. The vacuum-insulated design makes it leakproof and keeps drinks hot for up to seven hours or cold for 12, according to the brand.

One common argument against stemless wine glasses is that the stem on a traditional glass prevents your hand from altering the wine's temperature. But the double-walled design here takes care of that issue, giving you a modern, less-tippable set of glassware.

Ebay tech deals

Rather than pay a premium for an Apple Watch or Fitbit, consider this affordable fitness tracker for measuring your activity and blood oxygen level. It’s also water-resistant, lasts up to 15 days on a single charge and is Alexa enabled for all sorts of smart-device functionality.

If you’re worried about pollen, dust and other allergens in your home, this air purifier will filter almost all of it, according to the brand, letting you breathe more easily. While it can be used anywhere indoors, it’s specifically designed for your bedside with a night light function and a quiet noise level that should help you sleep easy.

These refurbished earbuds are designed for workouts, with a snug-yet-comfortable fit and moisture resistance, but they work well in any situation. The outer edges of the buds let you control the volume, switch songs and answer calls with a simple touch.

This bag, with several pockets and a slender design, is ideal for remote workers on the go, letting you pack up everything you need to set up shop at your favorite local café. It’s available for other laptop sizes, too.

Don’t like to be tethered to charging cords? Simply rest your device on one of these pads and watch its battery come back to life wirelessly. It’s a great addition to any desk, nightstand or living room table.

This manufacturer certified refurbished robot vacuum is available at a steep discount, so if price was the reason you never bought one before, you’re in luck. It boasts multiple cleaning modes and dirt detection, and you can control it by voice or with a mobile app. Get an additional 15% off with code REFURB15.

Ebay home deals

Add a dash of plaid to your bedroom with this quilt-and-sham combo. The quilt is 100 percent cotton on the exterior with cotton and polyester fiber inside for breathable, all-seasons use.

Are you a finicky sleeper? This SensorPedic pillow could help, as it’s manufactured with a cooling gel layer and memory foam for added comfort and neck support.

Got a crick in your neck or a tight back? This heating pad is specifically made to help, with a micro-fleece cover and six temperature settings.

You'll get plenty of utility out of this understated lamp that’s made to go on your nightstand or end table. Its base has both a standard plug outlet and a USB port for easy device charging.

Add a layer of comfort to your bed with this mattress topper, which has a 220 thread count and gel-infused memory foam clusters for extra softness.

With one quilted coverlet and two pillow shams, this set is made for everyday, year-round use. Available in three patterns and six colors, it’s also hypoallergenic, stain-resistant and machine washable.

Add a sleek look to your bedroom with this pair of smooth pillowcases, available in seven colors.

