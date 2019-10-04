At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

When it comes to skin care, people typically focus on the usuals: cleanser, moisturizers, toners, etc. However, choosing the right makeup can also have a huge impact on the look and feel of your skin.

If there's anyone who knows a thing or two about keeping skin clear and healthy, it's definitely the wildly popular Dr. Pimple Popper herself — Sandra Lee.

Lee previously revealed some of her skin care staples in a video with Harper's Bazaar, and it left us wondering: what kind of makeup does she reach for once her skin is primed and ready?

We here at TODAY Shop got a chance to speak with the doctor herself, and she told us the makeup she typically uses on a daily basis.

When it comes to foundation, Lee told us she typically reaches for this popular formula from Giorgio Armani, or the Micro Slique Foundation by Elcie Cosmetics.

"I have dry skin and I feel like these both work well at keeping the moisture in my skin without making me feel oily or feeling like my pores are clogging," she told TODAY.

Both of these choices range on the higher-end side, but Lee thinks a great foundation is worth the extra money.

"It's more of a splurge, but I think a good foundation is important to keep your skin feeling and looking healthy, so worth the investment!" she told TODAY.

This healing ointment is a celebrity favorite, and Lee uses it as an everyday lip balm.

"When I’m at the clinic with my patients, I'm usually a lip balm girl and use some type of ointment on my lips and dry areas like Aquaphor," she told us.

What do Rihanna and Dr. Pimple Popper have in common? They both love this shimmery and hydrating gloss from Fenty Beauty.

"It feels very hydrating, isn't sticky, and the color is natural but not TOO natural!" she said. "My lips are on the dry side so I don’t like wearing lipstick, and a gloss always makes them look hydrated and refreshed."

Lee has her own line of skin care and beauty products, and this innovative powdered sunscreen is the one product in the line she says she can't live without.

"It makes it so easy to put on and reapply throughout the day as a sunscreen AND a touch-up powder," she said while talking about the powdered formula. "It has a light and natural skin coverage and can be used on the face, scalp, or back of the hands."

She said it can also be used to set your makeup, making a quick and easy way to add SPF into your skin care routine.

