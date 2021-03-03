Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Spring may still be a few weeks away, but we've already started swapping our winter essentials for warmer-weather items. That means trading heavy coats for lightweight hoodies as well as refreshing our beauty cabinets with plenty of exciting products for the season.

If you're getting a head start on the latter, you're going to want to take advantage of the massive sale happening at Dermstore right now. Through March 10, the beauty retailer is offering up to 20 percent off top skin and haircare brands (many of which rarely go on sale) during their Beauty Refresh Event. By using the code GLOWUP at checkout, shoppers can score the discount on a range of products, including cult-favorite items from Sunday Riley, Paula's Choice and more. As an added bonus, members of Dermstore's rewards program can earn double the points on select brands such as Olaplex, Supergoop and ILIA.

There are more than 200 brands featured in the sale and we scoured all of the items to find the best deals you can shop right now. Though the event runs for a week, you may want to act quickly — there's no guarantee these products will last.

Use the links below to jump to a specific category or scroll through to see all of our picks.

Skin

Sunday Riley’s Good Genes lactic acid serum has a cult-like following, and it's not hard to see why. The gentle anti-aging treatment is formulated with lactic acid, a hydrating exfoliant, that can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Give your skin an intense dose of hydration with this popular moisturizer. Made with hyaluronic acid and ceramides, the formula locks in moisture, for deep hydration, which, according to the brand will last for up to 72 hours.

Another Sunday Riley fan favorite, this retinol serum targets fine lines, dark spots and more. For those new to using retinol, it's recommended that you start by using the formula for two days, then take two days off. Eventually you can work your way up to daily use as your skin adjusts.

This popular cleansing oil has 1,000 five-star reviews, which is pretty impressive, considering the product has a total of 1,128 reviews. Use it to wash away oil, dirt and makeup at the end of the day. Made with nourishing olive oil, reviewers say that the formula is great for those with sensitive skin, and doesn’t cause breakouts.

Paula's Choice's is a favorite on both TikTok and Reddit, you can snag a handful of the brand's top products during the sale, including this niacinamide treatment. The concentrated serum smooths bumps and minimizes the appearance of pores to help you achieve a more even complexion. Niacinamide acts as an antioxidant, so it can also help counter damage from environmental stressors like UV light.

For smoother skin, exfoliation is key. This micro-exfoliant is gentle enough for everyday use. Along with the exfoliating rice-based enzyme powder, the scrub includes ingredients like green tea, ginkgo and grapefruit to create a more even skin tone and reduce inflammation.

You'll likely be spending more time outside as the weather warms. Which, of course, means that you'll also be spending more time wearing a mask. Tackle any mask-related breakouts with these handy pimple patches. They come in multiple sizes, so you can use them on all types of breakouts. Each one is infused with white willow bark, an anti-inflammatory that can treat acne.

Dry, irritated skin is another unfortunate result of frequent mask-wearing. Give the area some much-needed TLC with this relief mask. Made with soothing ingredients like arnica, calendula, a blue tansy oil, the mask works to reduce redness and accelerate the skin's natural healing process.

SPF is important all year long, but it's particularly essential in the sunnier seasons. This mineral-based sunscreen offers SPF 50 protection and is water and sweat-resistant for up to 40 minutes.

Makeup

Step up your look for Zoom meetings or outdoor distanced gatherings with this 4-in-1 mascara. Not only does it add color, length and volume to give you bolder lashes, but it features nourishing ingredients, like olive oil and vitamin C.

Create the perfect base for mascara with this eyelash-enhancing serum. With daily use, reviewers noticed visibly longer lashes, though the brand says it may take up to 8 weeks to see results.

Mimic the look of a sun-kissed glow with this matte bronzer from Tarte. It's made with clay to help keep oil at bay. "Finally a bronzer that provides the right amount of 'bronze' without being orange or brown," wrote one reviewer. "It is so easy to apply and is buildable if you want a little deeper color."

Also on sale from Tarte is this eyeshadow palette. Made with a similar clay-based formula, the shades are long-lasting and matte. With 12 shimmering and classic colors, each shade can be worn on its own or combined for a bold look.

Hair

Give your hair a spring-ready refresh with this vitamin C-rich leave-in conditioner. Created by R+Co in collaboration with Ashley Streicher (Mandy Moore's go-to hairstylist), the conditioner nourishes and revives strands as well as fights frizz, so your hair will be looking its best, no matter how you choose to style it.

Dry shampoo is essential for moments when you want to stretch a hairstyle between washes for another day (or three). This popular dry shampoo absorbs oil and sweat to keep your hair fresh.

While it's still a bit of a splurge, during the Dermstore sale you can get this celeb-loved blow dryer for less than $200. This pick from celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh's hair tool line is lightweight and easy to use. It features eight heat settings and a powerful motor to cut down on drying time and leave you with a silky smooth mane.

Face masks may already be a regular part of your self-care routine, but your hair could probably use one, too. This deep-conditioning treatment is made for dry, damaged or chemically-treated hair to restore radiance and strength. The blend of avocado, argan and almond oils smooths and protects strands for overall healthier hair.

Apple cider vinegar has become a popular ingredient in hair care, and if you can't get enough of ACV-based treatments, you'll want to grab this rinse from dpHUE. It can be used in place of shampoo to remove build-up and nourish strands.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!