The countdown to the holidays is getting shorter, yet our lists for who to shop for continue to grow bigger. If you're not even close to done shopping, you (and your wallet) are in luck since Amazon's secret outlet is constantly dropping new deals during Cyber Monday.

Incase you've never heard of Amazon outlet, it's the retailer's under-the-radar sale section that has tons of discounts across every category. From charging pads for 60% off to family games under $20, check out our favorite markdowns all below $30 that are sure to save you a pretty penny.

Black Friday Amazon Outlet early deals under $30

Key features for this bestselling outlet and surge protector (which is currently 41% off) include a fireproof shell, a 9-in-1 charging design and wide-spacing outlet intervals to fit large plugs.

Yes, you're seeing that right, this adidas sweatshirt is over 50% off right now. Trust us, any gen-z'er on your list would be thrilled to open this Christmas morning.

Let their imagination and creative run wild with this STEM-friendly toy. With wheels, straws, connectors and more, they can build and design their own infrastructure.

It's no secret that coffee or tea lovers never want their steamy drink to get cold before they have the chance to sip. Luckily, this device has three temperature options — 113℉, 131℉, 149℉, so they never have to drink a lukewarm beverage again.

With this smart notebook you can scan notes to the cloud, then wipe pages clear with the included cloth and reuse again and again.

Upgrade your next arts and crafts day with this set that has everything you need to make a groovy new t-shirt.

With 550 trivia questions spread across the five generations: Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X, Baby Boomer, and the Silent Generation, this is what your family game night is missing.

If someone on your list is in need of a new emotional support water bottle, then look no further. Available in six soft shades, this stainless steal, BPA-free bottle will keep them hydrated 24/7.

According to the brand, these affordable headphone offer up to 52 hours of playtime and are designed for long-term comfort.

Who doesn't love Space Jam starring Lebron James and Bugs Bunny? This toy is sure to be a slam dunk for any basketball lover on your list.

Say bye to bad ions and vibes with this salt bulb. Like your classic salt lamp, this bulb evokes the soft glow of an Edison bulb and calming feel of a Himalayan salt lamp, according to the brand.

If you're in search for a hilarious white elephant gift, then this is a strong contender. Not to mention, this would also be an extremely useful gift for the man in your — life enough said.

Another gift that is sure to get a giggle is this snack bowl made especially for the ever so popular Stanley cups. Now you can sip and snack at the same time, making it perfect for those on the go.

Introducing the oversized hoodie of your winter wardrobe's dreams. According to the brand, these chic layering pieces are made with a fleece lining that feels as cozy as it looks. Layer with leggings, jeans, sweatpants — whatever your style and occasion calls for.

For unbeatable sound quality at a price that won't break the bank, these heavily discounted earbuds are exactly what you need. According to the brand, this wireless option has a 40-hour long playtime and offers deep bass sound quality.

When life hands you lemons (makeup brushes for for 50% off), you make lemonade (a killer makeup look). Don't miss your chance to grab this 18-piece set and brush holder for just $12.

There's a lot to love about this very popular HyperChiller (it currently has over 21,000 ratings), and the brand says this version is "new, improved, stronger and more durable." So now you can enjoy an even tastier and cooler beverage any time.

Whether you're preparing to host a holiday or want to be ready for the post-party mess, this mop can give your home the cleaning it needs. According to the brand, the double-sided microfiber tool can remove 99% of bacteria with just water and works on all hard surfaces.

Attention: Google Pixel owners! Grab this wireless charger for 68% off while this Black Friday deal lasts!

"I have been trying this air humidifier by Ojeppa for a couple of weeks now, and I could not be any happier," said one five-star reviewer. "First and foremost, it has helped my stuffy, dry nose breathe better at night without having to wake up in the middle of the night to apply some sort of moisturizer. But what I love the most about this humidifier is that it is extremely quiet, so it does not interfere with my sleep pattern."

You may have seen these chic, square-shaped glasses all over TikTok, and maybe dreamed about grabbing a few for your cocktail cabinet. Well, now you can grab a set of four for under $20.

Grab this comfy wedge pillow for the bookworm in your life for 50% off! It's the perfect support accessory for all-night reading.

On the outside, this pouch looks like a high-end handbag, but on the inside, it's actually a tiered toiletry bag to hold all of your self care essentials. The best part is the attached hook, so you can easily take this from your luggage and hook it onto your door for easy access.

Sleepers who need entertainment before catching some zzz's might benefit from a mask like this one. Not only does it feature a smooth 3D memory foam for your comfort, bit it's also designed with Bluetooth connectivity to let you listen to music, audiobooks, sound apps and more.

Looking to elevate your home decor? These hanging planters can easily help add some charm and greenery to your space. Plus, you can adjust the rods both horizontally and vertically for a customized look.

When you run out of hidden storage and need to resort to visible storage, you'll want to find something that looks great with the space you worked so hard to design! This spinning two-tiered organizer comes in three pretty shades, all with gold-colored detailing — and are just $17 right now!

The Mophie brand has been around charging millions of phones for years, so we were excited to find this wireless charging pad for 60% off on Amazon. This tool can be used to power the Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and certain Apple iPhones.

It's canning season! For anyone making sauces or jams, this kit can come in handy to keep food fresh. It includes one wide-mouth jar sealer, one regular jar sealer and an accessory hose.

Need some new denim for the winter? These bestselling jeans sit right at your natural waist to give a flattering fit and to smooth out your midsection, according to the brand.

If your existing cookware makes cooking feel like even more of a chore, here's your chance to snag something new, without breaking the bank. Thanks to a nearly 40% discount, this budget-friendly find costs less than $19.

Prefer loungewear with a little more stretch? These top-rated joggers come in five different colors and are available in sizes S-XXL. According to the brand, they are lighter than fleece joggers, so you can wear them all year round.

Nail your beauty routine with the help of this mirror! It features three different magnification levels and the brightness is adjustable. Plus, it is rechargeable, so you don't have to worry about the batteries running out whenever you're in a pinch.

These polarized sunnies can help protect your eyes all year-round. Not only do they come in high-fashion styles, but the lenses also function to block 99% of UV rays, according to the brand.

What is Amazon’s secret outlet?

Amazon Outlet is the e-retailer's overstock section. You can find discounts on everything from tech to home goods and even premium fashion brands. Discounts tend to be on the steeper end, since items are often overproduced or are out of season.

How do I get to Amazon Outlet?

To shop Amazon's secret outlet section, you'll have to go to the Amazon Outlet website. To access Amazon Outlet via the Amazon home page, click on "All" in the top left-hand corner, scroll down to "Programs & Features" and then select "See All." Once the menu expands, scroll down to "Amazon Outlet."

Is Amazon Outlet only for Prime members?

You don't need an Amazon Prime membership to access Amazon Outlet. However, if you are a Prime member, you can still take advantage of the two-day shipping benefit.