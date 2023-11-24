Stop scrolling! Old Navy's Black Friday sale is here — and our picks start at just $3

Black Friday 2023 is here! With deals from just about every major retailer popping up, the sales madness can be a lot to sort through. Luckily for you, we've poured through the discounts to round up the very best Black Friday deals at Old Navy.

Ahead, see our picks from the sale, which includes discounts on everything from winter outerwear to stocking stuffers — all starting at just under $3. Here, you'll find the best Old Navy Black Friday deals, including some can't-miss favorites, like the retailer's holiday family matching pajamas and holiday party looks. And don't forget to keep checking back throughout the weekend for even more Black Friday sales, as we update throughout the day and into the weekend!

Keep scrolling to see TODAY editors' picks from Old Navy's Black Friday sale. And, for even more ways to save on Black Friday and beyond, download our browser extension, Shop TODAY Savings, to score deals on over 40,000 retailers, plus get TODAY-exclusive deals.

All of our Black Friday deals 2023 coverage

Black Friday 2023 Old Navy deals

Shop TODAY vice president of commerce Jennifer Birkhofer told us that she bought this Faux-Leather Puffer Jacket from Old Navy “a few weeks ago and have never gotten more compliments on a piece of clothing in my life.”

Naturally, no less than three of us quickly added it to our carts. Water resistant, with a plush fill lining and faux-leather shell, this mock-neck puffer that comes in black and brown is a cold-weather must.

It's sweater weather! This cute cropped sweater comes in eight colors and patterns, sizes XS-4X and regular, petite and tall cuts.

At just over $4, this rib-knit beanie is the perfect cold weather accessory — and a great stocking stuffer. It comes in 10 colors and is designed for both men and women.

Don't skip on the basics during Old Navy's Black Friday sales — this rib-knit turtleneck comes in eight staple neutral colors, sizes XS through 4X regular, petite and tall cuts.

A tried and true staple, these skinny jeans are a reader favorite for a reason. They boast over 11,000 perfect, five-star ratings, according to Old Navy's website.

These fuzzy crew socks would be the perfect stocking stuffer — especially since they come in matching men's and kids cuts and more than 10 festive colors and patterns. At just $3, this is one of our favorite Black Friday deals.

If you have a teenage girl on your list, then look no further than this silver mini bag, which also comes in red, black and tan colors. With this Black Friday deal, you can gift them something they'll actually be excited about.

Did someone say teddy bear coat? Right now you can score this ever so cozy sherpa pullover for under $25. We're adding to cart right now!

Feast your eyes on the faux-leather pants you’ll want to slip on for every workday, holiday party, cocktail hour and so much more. This style also comes in black, plus a straight-leg fit and a loose-leg fit.

Shoes like these sherpa-lined mini boots are hard to find in stock, nevermind on sale. We recommend scooping up this deal before it disappears for good.

Whether you're hitting the slopes or going for a walk in a winter wonderland, this scarf will keep your neck nice and toasty this season. It comes in seven shades, ranging from classic neutrals to fun pops of color.

‘Tis the season to stock up on matching PJs for the entire family. There's a matching set for the kids, too!

The guy in your life can also get in on the matching pajama fun on Christmas morning.

One of our favorite Black Friday deals? Right now, you can score a matching waffle-knit PJ set for under $20. Not to mention, it's available in 18 various festive patterns.

Old Navy's pajama leggings are majorly discounted for Black Friday. You can snag a pair for 50% off today. Bonus points if you get the matching top mentioned above.

If your pup isn’t at the very top of your gifting list, what kind of dog parent are you? Never fear — we found something that will have them barking for joy: a sweet and festive sweater that will keep them warm on all their walks.

Who doesn't love a plush, cozy robe? If you need more convincing, one reviewer noted that the fabric is "very soft and feels wonderful."

It's slipper season! Equipped with a cushioned footbed for added comfort and a gripper dot outsole, these slippers will become your new go-to.

Whether tucked into your favorite form-fitting skirt, layered over a pair of jeans or thrown under an oversized cardigan, there are plenty of ways to wear this cozy sweater this season.

In case you didn't know, corduroy pants are having a moment. This is your sign to pick these up and get in on the trend — all while saving a pretty penny.

Perfect for any holiday party on your calendar, this chic mock neck dress is sure to get you a ton of compliments — all while staying super comfy.

You can never have enough basics in your closet. Whether you layer this long sleeve top under a thick winter coat or throw a cardigan over it, a versatile shirt like this is essential to every wardrobe.

Is a fall wardrobe truly complete without adding a few flannels to the mix? (It’s not, so you should definitely take advantage of the deal on one — or more — of these button downs that come in 18 patterns.)

If you’re more into puffer vests than jackets, you’re in luck. Available in seven colors and patterns, you will be able to find your perfect match.

Stylish, reviewer-loved denim jeans for under $25 ... need we say more?

Nothing says "I’m ready for winter" like velvet. This top (available in four shades) will instantly level up any outfit, whether it be for an office holiday party, evening cocktails with friends or a spontaneous night out on the town.

With over 500 five-star reviews, it's safe to say that this loose-fitting swing dress, which comes in seven colors and patterns, is a hit. Pair it with your favorite knee high boots and you've got the perfect winter-chic outfit.

Cable knit never goes out of style and this beanie is no exception. It's available in 10 different colors, ranging from cherry red to classic cream.

Nothing is more annoying than having to take your gloves on and off to answer your phone. Luckily, these gloves are "text-friendly" on the index fingers and thumbs.

With nearly a five-star average rating from reviewers, this snuggly sherpa pullover deserves a spot in your cool-weather wardrobe.

Made with a soft, cozy fleece, this basic pair of sweats will probably become your new favorite lounge pants. Also, thanks to the elasticized, drawstring waist, they're perfect for post-dinner naps.

Toss this over cropped pants or even your favorite leggings and you’ll feel instantly polished — and warm.

We might be heading into winter, but now is the time to snag great deals on pieces you'll want to wear come spring. This supportive exercise dress was a winner in the inaugural Start TODAY x Shop TODAY awards, and it's on sale right now.

If you've been looking for the perfect time to jump on the puffer jacket train, this is it! For less than $30, it's never been easier to be on trend.

If you're on the hunt for a comfy, cozy holiday party look, consider the search over. This festive dress comes in four wintery shades regular, tall and petite cuts and sizes XS-4X.

Another off-the-shoulder moment finding its way into our carts? This super cute sweater, which was coined the "goldilocks of sweaters" by the brand.

You heard it here — flared jeans are making a comeback. Get in on the trend with this high-waisted pant that comes in four washes and has a snug fit from hip to thigh, the brand says.

Yes, you read that right — a full-length, water-resistant puffer coat for just $42. Run — don't walk — to score this amazing deal!

With Thanksgiving behind us, we think it's fair to say the kickoff to Christmas has begun. So, it’s not too early to scoop up some holiday-inspired tees to get into the spirit.

Another puffer jacket worth adding to cart is this flashy, on-trend option. One reviewer even noted that this coat feels like silk, which makes this water-resistant shell with taffeta lining and plush fill even better.

It's no secret that our team loves a basic bodysuit, and this stylish, square-neck one is perfection.

Snug from your hips to thighs, this slim, straight pair of denim jeans that taper at the ankle are soon to be your closet staple.

This shacket — that's a cross between a shirt and a jacket — is a neutral color and easy-to-wear style that can be thrown over any casual outfit.

You may have seen this viral cardigan on TikTok, and social media editorial assistant Annie Shigo can’t stop raving about it. Not only have we heard that it’s super comfortable, but it’s available in nine different prints and colors.

Missing that final stocking stuffer? Look no further than this adorable cozy scarf with fringed edges. Available in six different patterns, you probably won't be able to just pick up one — and while it's on sale, we advise you don't!