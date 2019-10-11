TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Columbus Day Weekend sales can be overwhelming. Currently, there are over 146,000,000 Google results when you search for "Columbus Day sales," and it can be tough to figure out which ones are actually worth your time.

We here at Shop TODAY absolutely love finding the best deals, and we're here to help you cut through the clutter!

We've scoured through tons of retailers like Macy's, Home Depot, Best Buy and JCPenney to find the best of the best — and some of these sales are absolutely massive.

Here's a look at the best Columbus Day sales for 2019.

Columbus Day Weekend Clothing and Accessories Sales

Macy's big Columbus Day sale is coming in the form of a major coupon. From Oct. 9 through Oct. 14, you can get use coupon code SAVE to get 20% off select sale and clearance clothing, accessories, jewelry and home items. The coupon is also good for 15% off select sale and clearance coats, suits, dresses, swim for her, intimates, men's shoes and luggage. You can also score 10% off clearance watches and small appliances.

JCPenney's Columbus Day sale spans across several departments, but the clothing deals are some of the most impressive. You can score 50% off of these slenderizing and highly rated jeans, or take part in the buy one get two free boot sale for the whole family.

Nordstrom is offering up to 70% off select items during the holiday weekend. You can score this highly rated lace midi dress for less than $50, or this chic blazer-style cardigan that goes with basically everything.

H&M is putting tons of stuff on clearance — with prices as low as $7.99. You grab this loose-knit cardigan for $7.99, while these $14.99 pants are surprisingly trendy for the price.

Anthropologie is offering an extra 40% off all sale items, no code needed! We have our eye on this comfortable-looking cardigan and this trendy jacquard jumpsuit.

Lululemon is currently holding its We Made Too Much Sale, and some of their popular styles have been majorly discounted. You can grab the Align Pant for as low as $69, while this $99 jumpsuit is a chic choice.

You can get an extra 15% off sale items with coupon code ASOSSALELOVE during the weekend. We're loving this look of this chic skirted duffle coat and this casual sweater dress that's perfect for fall.

Urban Outfitters is offering up to 40% off all of its clearance items — that's a discount on top of a discount! That means you can get this trendy midi dress for $19.99 or a pair of wedges for less than $50.

We love a sitewide sale, which is why Lord & Taylor's is particularly exciting. The retailer is offering up to 40% off storewide when you use the code OCTOBER at checkout. You can score this bestselling Calvin Klein dress for $69.99, while this reversible Lauren Ralph Lauren tote is 30% off!

Columbus Day lands during Bloomingdale's major Friends and Family sale where you can take 25% off select items — plus free shipping! If you're looking for somewhere to start, this sheer overlay maxi dress is a trendy pick, while this poncho looks like a comfortable choice for fall.

The sporting goods retailer is offering up to 50% off during its end of season sale. You can score this North Face fleece jacket with over 400 reviews for only $68.93, or this Under Armour hoodie for under $50.

Columbus Day Weekend Mattress and Bedding Sales

The mattress giant is offering a buy one, get one free sale on its popular memory foam pillows, which typically retail between $79 to $199.

The brand calls the $89 TEMPUR-Neck pillow "the pillow that started it all," so it looks like a safe bet if you're looking to splurge on some high quality pillows.

Mattress Firm is currently offering up to $400 off of select mattresses, though most of the deals are offering around $100-$200 off. Options include a popular Serta memory foam mattress and a classic firm innerspring mattress.

Kohl's is offering a highly-rated memory foam mattress top for as low as $101.99, while this popular sheet set has been discounted to as low as $23.99. If you need some pillows to complete the set, try these microfiber pillows for less than $6 each.

This mattress brand is offering $100 off all sizes — and throwing in two free premium pillows!

Macy's Columbus Day sale is offering some of the lowest mattress prices of the season! You can get this bestselling Sealy mattress for less than $400, while this queen size by Sleep Trends is less than $200.

Columbus Day Weekend Beauty Sales

Lord and Taylor is offering $20 off a beauty purchase of $100 when you use the code "BEAUTY" at checkout. These is a great time to stock up on rarely-discounted favorites like the Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector (a Kate Middleton-approved pick!).

Columbus Day aligns with Ulta's massive Gorgeous Hair Event! On Friday you can score this popular Conair straightener for only $22.50, while on Monday you can scoop up this InStyler dryer for a whopping 50% off.

Tarte is offering daily deals throughout the weekend. Friday starts with a sitewide 30% off discount on all foundations, including the popular Face Tape foundation.

Columbus Day Weekend Home Sales

Bed Bath & Beyond is having a major sale on kitchen items, home decor, outdoor items, patio and more. We found the iRobot Roomba vacuum for $100 off and other appliances like a Power Air-Fryer for almost 70% off.

Get 10% off your purchase now through 10/13 on the Brooklinen website. The company will also donate 100% of profits to Habitat for Humanity during this time!

If you're needing a new mattress, sheets or bath items you can head over to Crane & Canopy to receive 15% off orders over $200. Enter code SWEET15 at checkout to score the deal.

In addition to a large clearance section, Crate & Barrel is offering 20% off dining seating and 20% off ultimate kitchen items.

For a limited time you can get all items at CB2 for 15% off. They are running additional sales on product categories: 25% off on select dining furniture, 30% off on candlelight items and up to 45% off on new markdowns.

Houzz is having a giant bed and bath sale with items up to 75% off. You'll find some of the heftiest deals on area rugs, bath linens and vanity lighting.

At the center of Columbus Day sales for Joss & Main is its fall clearance where you can get everything from furniture to accent pillows for up to 75% off. This retro style accent chest originally retailed for $510.99 but you can get it for $259.99 during Columbus Day weekend.

While this might be Columbus Day weekend, Overstock is celebrating with its 20th Anniversary sale. You can get thousands of items for up to 70% off and ones like this rug starting at $47 — a perfect addition for fall.

Head over to Pier 1 for Columbus Day weekend to receive an extra 25% already reduced prices. Use the code COLUMBUS to score finds like these quilts and shams starting at just $9.98.

This sale is massive. Right now, you can celebrate 47 years of inspired cooking with Sur La Table's Anniversary sale. Find cookware, appliances, coffee products and more for up to 70% off.

Enjoy big savings on all things fall by visiting Walmart's saving center. We found a 75" Smart TV for over $200 off and dining sets for over 50% off.

Wayfair is having not just one, but three giant sales this weekend! The Fall Refresh sale, Holiday sale, and Limited-Time Super sale include must-have fall products you'll want to grab as soon as possible. The Limited-Time Super sale is especially noteworthy thanks to rare discounts — and you can get items like this $94 bed set for a limited time.

Columbus Day Weekend Electronics and Appliances Sale

Though Amazon doesn't have sales specifically dedicated to Columbus Day weekend, they still have thousands of deals listed across the site.

If you've been holding off on an electronics splurge, now might be the time to buy. We found the latest model of the iPad Pro for $125 off the original price.

If you aren't looking for a tablet, we recommend checking out the newest AirPods which are still on sale for $144.00. These rarely go on sale and make for the perfect holiday gift.

Appliances like the Instant Pot with over 36,500 reviews and the NutriBullet high-speed blender are also on sale for a fraction of their original prices.

If you're looking for a new TV, laptop, appliance item or phone, you should check out Best Buy's incredible deals. We found the popular Ring Video Doorbell for $70 off and the newest MacBook for $300 off the original price.

Get a Samsung Galaxy Tab and plenty of other items for over 60% off on Ebay. Deals only last a short amount of time so head over to the site to check out what deals are live.

We found great deals like this Dyson vacuum for $100 off at The Home Depot Columbus Day sale. There are also plenty of appliances on sale for up to 40% off.

Lowe's is offering up to 35% off on select appliances now through Oct. 23. This top-rated Whirlpool washer with over 17,000 reviews is on sale for 33% off. Now is the time to buy before prices go up for the holidays.

Sears is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and Sears Days with some incredible slashes on original priced items. Plus, if you spend over $599 on select appliances, you can receive 15% off your purchase.

We're seeing some amazing savings at Walmart during Columbus Day weekend. Currently, you can get a Series 3 Apple Watch on sale, along with a Roku Smart TV for over $18 off the listing price.

In addition to the electronics savings, we're seeing popular items like this 4.8-star rated KitchenAid mixer for almost 25% off the original price — just in time for some holiday baking.

