Stock up on Color Wow's bestselling hair care with an exclusive 25% off discount

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For moms who are constantly on the go, hair maintenance might be the last thing on their minds. Between expensive products and hours-long colorist appointments, keeping that fresh-out-of-the-salon shine can seem near impossible. Luckily, Color Wow and Shop TODAY are teaming up to help Mom look and feel her best — without ever leaving home — with an exclusive discount on the brand's fabulous hair care and styling products.

Just in time for Mother's Day, you can bring a luxurious pampering experience to Mom this year with Color Wow's lineup of award-winning hair products. The beauty-editor-loved formulas are made with ingredients that keep hair healthy and color intact, without any help from harmful chemicals like sulfates and parabens.

You don't want to miss out on self care savings like these, so be sure to use code WOWMOM25 before the deal ends on Sunday, May 9! If you don't know where to start, we've highlighted a few items that might catch your eye.

Color Wow Bestsellers

Use promo code WOWMOM25 for 25% off your Color Wow purchase through May 9.

There won't be any more need to rush to the colorist when roots start showing with this powerful cover-up. Apply the water-resistant powder and fill in hairlines to create the look of thicker hair. It comes in eight different shades ranging from platinum/light blonde to black.

Use promo code WOWMOM25 for 25% off your Color Wow purchase through May 9.

Leave-in conditioners are an important part of any good hair routine to keep locks moisturized. Take your pick between kale-infused, coconut-infused or carb-infused cocktails, all of which will help keep strands strong and healthy.

Use promo code WOWMOM25 for 25% off your Color Wow purchase through May 9.

Combat humidity while maintaining gloss and shine with this award-winning frizz fighter. The results resemble a mini-Keratin treatment, giving hair a long-lasting silky feel.

Use promo code WOWMOM25 for 25% off your Color Wow purchase through May 9.

Manage bedhead with this cream that helps tame and eliminate frizz. It's made with avocado oil and Omega-3 to keep your hair hydrated and nourished.

Use promo code WOWMOM25 for 25% off your Color Wow purchase through May 9.

The residue-free Color Security Shampoo will give you a deep clean while protecting your color. It is both keratin- and extension-safe, making it perfect for any and all hair types.

Use promo code WOWMOM25 for 25% off your Color Wow purchase through May 9.

Every shampoo should be followed up with a good conditioner. The Color Security Conditioner will detangle and hydrate your hair while keeping your color fresh and vibrant. It comes in two formulas to help treat and protect both fine-to-normal hair and normal-to-thick hair.

Use promo code WOWMOM25 for 25% off your Color Wow purchase through May 9.

Give your hair some shine with little-to-no effort. This lightweight spray will make even the most dehydrated strands look vibrant and healthy.

Use promo code WOWMOM25 for 25% off your Color Wow purchase through May 9.

Perfect your beach waves and give your hair some volume with this color-safe texturizing spray. It is also a heat protectant, so you can safely follow up with hot tools to touch up your look.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!