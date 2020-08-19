Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If your kids aren't heading back to the classroom this fall, it's important to set up a home learning station to help with your child's productivity. While school work may take up a good portion of the day, it's also a good idea to incorporate time to unwind and play.

Instead of combining learning and play space into one area, separate them into household zones. "The Home Edit" founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin helped Savannah Guthrie transform her home into a space that's optimal for a school day inside.

See how you can do the same with a few helpful tips and products.

For schoolwork and crafts

Shearer and Teplin start by creating a space dedicated to learning, schoolwork and crafts.

Keep walkways clear and school supplies in order with this affordable shelving unit from Ikea. It stands at just over 30 inches tall which makes it accessible to the kids if they need to reach their school supplies or art essentials.

If you have enough space in your home, Shearer and Teplin say that you can put two side by side.

If you have bulky craft items laying around, these bins will help keep everything in one place. You can designate each bin to a different category of supplies such as books, drawing and painting supplies, paper goods and more.

Shearer and Teplin also love how this bin adds some texture to the room.

For an easily accessible storage solution, a Lazy Susan is a great option. Fill it with pens, pencils, crayons and scissors and place it on the table or the shelf. When the kids need their supplies, they can spin it around to easily grab what they need for their project.

For toys and play

Taking a break during the school day is essential if you want to increase concentration. However, it's important to separate play space and learning space.

Conceal toys and oversized items in these bins. If you designate each one to a different type of playtime product, your kids will know exactly where they belong when you need to clean up at the end of the day. They're also aesthetically pleasing and can double as decor.

When all the bins look the same it can be hard to keep track of everything inside. Shearer and Teplin recommend completing your organization project with these affordable labels that will put the guessing game aside.

