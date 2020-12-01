Giving Tuesday 2020: Best charitable gifts that keep on giving

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After the chaos of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales is cleared from your inbox, Giving Tuesday provides a refreshing opportunity to step back and reflect upon the impact of your gift-giving. Why buy a present that only spreads holiday cheer to one person?

This Giving Tuesday, in the spirit of holiday generosity, opt for presents that keep giving and giving. Thoughtful companies that already do good will do extra good with donations to charities like food banks, animal shelters and education centers. And just because a present is charitable doesn’t mean it can’t also be fashionable. Yahoo Life contributing editor Chassie Post selected her favorite options of gifts that give back, with charming jigsaw puzzles, easy-maintenance greenery and comfy-yet-cute loungewear.

And when it comes time to exchange presents, your recipient can revel in extra cheer, knowing their gift helped out someone in need.

JIGGY

JIGGY puzzles do good from the moment they’re created until the moment the last piece is in place. The female-founded brand creates fun-to-assemble puzzles from the work of emerging female artists. Each puzzle kit comes with glue so it can be displayed as a work of art when finally assembled. Purchases made on Giving Tuesday will benefit a cause in line with each puzzle’s unique theme, from animal protection to hunger relief.

This $49 puzzle features artwork by Houston-based artist Pink LoMein, who uses “bright colors and bold lines” to “reflect the beauty of women.” Each purchase will support the organization She’s The First, working to give girls access to education and college.

JIGGY’s Dog Mom puzzle is the perfect present for anyone who believes home is where their dog is. Each purchase on Giving Tuesday includes a 20% donation to the ASPCA.

This 800-piece puzzle is a whimsical look at the potential for florals in space, created by Seattle-based artist Emma Repp. Proceeds from the puzzle sales benefit Kode with Klossy, which works to support girls’ STEM education.

Whoever said that pasta can’t be a snack? Sales from this $49 puzzle will go to Feeding America, to help fight hunger across the country.

They come in all shapes and sizes — and this 450-piece puzzle will ensure you never forget that. Giving Tuesday proceeds will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Lula's Garden

These succulents are the perfect present for anyone who loves greenery but suffers from a brown thumb. Each succulent arrives in a gift box that doubles as a planter. They are immediately ready to display, with no repotting necessary. When you buy a garden (starting at $27) you also provide six months of access to safe water for one person in the developing world through Water.org.

Any green and red plant is a perfect seasonal present — but this one will last long beyond the season. It only needs a few drops of water every few weeks to stay healthy.

For anyone combatting stress this holiday season, this blissful little garden adds a breath of fresh air to any room.

This little garden will be a jewel in any windowsill crown. The $38 planter contains three small pre-planted succulents, ready to display.

The Verdant Garden is the easiest way to bring a pop of greenery into any room. The three medium-size plants are forgiving if you forget to water them one week — or one month.

Fromagination

Run out of Madison, Wisconsin, Fromagination brings a touch of whimsy to traditional cheese baskets with items like Wisconsin-shaped cookies and the original “Cow Pie” candy. Gift sets of delicacies from America’s Dairyland start from only $15.

This basket has everything you need to create an impressive cheeseboard, including Pleasant Ridge Reserve, one of the world’s most awarded cheeses. The basket comes in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options with accoutrements like relish, preserves and pecans. Each purchase includes a $10 donation to the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

The House of LR&C

This brand’s name stands for the House of Love, Respect and Care and reflects its commitment to sustainability and positivity. The new Human Nation collection ties into the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and considers how to produce its athleisure collection with sustainable methods at every stage, from design to recycling. Inclusive sizing from XXS to XXL means there’s an outfit for every shaped body. And, for every purchase made, the brand donates 3% to the Why Not You Foundation, a child-focused nonprofit working on education, health and fighting poverty.

These high-waisted $44 leggings are a step up from your average black pair. Featuring the letters of “HUMAN NATION,” they’re made from 100% organic cotton and recycled polyester. They look good on your body and do good for the planet.

TOMS

TOMS rose to prominence more than 10 years ago as one of the original socially minded brands of the 21st century — and they haven’t strayed from their mission since. This holiday season, TOMS is donating $1 to a “Giving Partner” for every $3 they make. The partners include organizations like Think Outside Da Block, working to reduce community violence, and The Mix, which provides free mental health care to young people at risk.

This men’s indoor/outdoor slipper is perfect for greeting family and dragging in presents on Christmas morning. The faux shearling lining keeps feet warm and the rubber sole keeps them dry.

Just because you’re wearing slippers doesn’t mean you can’t look fun and fabulous. This boot-style pair features a faux fur lining and adorable pom-poms at the ends of its ties.

A mule is arguably the perfect house shoe: easy on, easy off. This pair might boast a leopard print, but it’s 100% vegan. It's also available in eight other colors and prints.

Why should adults get all the holiday fun? This fun pair of kids’ slippers features a print of holiday lights that actually glows in the dark. And a faux fur lining with rubber soles ensures their feet won’t get cold if they run outside to catch a glimpse of Santa’s sleigh.

It’s always reassuring to look down at your feet and see a smiling face or two. These zebra shoes bring a smile wherever kids go — and they’re available for 20% off at $27.99.

LOTTE321

Not only does this line of dainty jewelry look good, it does good. Named after the founder’s niece and the chromosomal makeup of Down Syndrome (3 copies of the 21st chromosome), this line donates 15% of its profits to charities that support individuals with special needs.

These elegant brass hoops draw the eye in with the rivulets of tiny gold spheres but remain classic enough to pair with any outfit.

This thin, elegant necklace looks beautiful worn either alone or as part of a trendy stack of multiples.

This delicate three-star bracelet is sure to bring any wrist five-star compliments.

Minted

Minted is making it easy to give gifts that give back this year. The new “Notes of Gratitude” collection donates proceeds to World Central Kitchen, benefitting frontline workers, the restaurants industry and food efforts in local communities. Save an extra 25% and get free shipping from Minted when you use the code CM2020.

We’ve all gotten a bit more familiar with our homes this year. Send greetings with the personalized stationery (from $35), addressed from every single room you’ve likely spent hours in this year.

We had the best intentions for 2020. Just because we didn’t get to them doesn’t mean we can’t start planning for 2021 in this journal (from $18).

You might not have been able to see loved ones in months. Let them know they’re still on your mind with socially distanced–themed cards, starting at only $6.98.

Writing down to-do lists and reminders in a notebook isn’t the necessarily the most calming activity. Make it a bit more zen with this “Deep Breaths” notebook, starting at $16.

Through all the unexpected tumult of this past year, this stationery set (starting at $35) comes with a calming reminder: We’ll get through this.

More Giving Tuesday Deals

Right To Shower

This company believes that everybody deserves the right to a clean shower, especially those experiencing homelessness right now. Right to Shower commits 30% of its proceeds toward creating mobile shower units across the country.

The Dignity Body Wash features restoring and detox benefits for your skin, with ingredients like charcoal, cotton blossom and sea salt.

Popsockets

These nifty little devices cling to the back of your phone and make it easier to hold. The gift is already very handy, but this year Popsockets has launched Poptivism, products that help charitable organizations raise money for their very worthy causes.

The charming Daisy Days and Starry Strawberries versions (both $11.25) raise money for Blessings in a Backpack, an organization that provides food on the weekends for elementary school children who might otherwise go hungry.

Supernatural

This eco-conscious cleaning company creates products that are non-toxic and made from natural ingredients, shipped in reusable glass bottles. On Giving Tuesday, Supernatural is planting five trees for every purchase made on the website. And when you spend $100, you can save $15. Spend more than $500, and those savings increase to $150.

This bundle contains four pure essential oil blends with ingredients like lavender, eucalyptus and sweet orange. Each of the blends helps to create Expanding, Nourishing, Reflecting or Renewing ambiances in your home.

