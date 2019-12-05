Watch this breast cancer survivor receive an Ambush Makeover she'll never forget

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

There's a lot of excitement out at the plaza now that the famous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is finally glowing bright. Though thousands flocked to the area last night, plenty of people still showed up this morning to catch the early taping of the TODAY Show.

Luckily, the excitement of the holiday season is far from over and to top off the morning, style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari treated a couple of our guests to an Ambush Makeover.

Read on to see their incredible new looks and find their new wardrobe essentials that are perfect for the holiday season.

Margie Oram

Margie Oram is visiting New York with her mother, Ronna. The ladies jumped on a flight from Outerbanks, North Carolina, to visit the city and experience the magic of the holidays.

Oram has always described herself as a tomboy and played sports all her life. Her style hasn't changed much over the years which is why she was thrilled to be pampered all morning!

Scoop neck tank

Long Scoop Tank

This Clara Sunwoo tank is ultra comfortable and features a sleek, scoop neckline. It's ideal for layering under a nice cardigan or jacket.

Sleeveless V-Neck T-Shirt Tunic

This basic top is far from basic. Since it's light in feel, it won't make you extra warm under a big jacket. Find it for under $20!

Suede jacket

Vegan Suede Moto Jacket

This contemporary moto jacket has the perfect fall tones we all want this time of year. It's made from vegan suede and comes in three colors.

Orson Vegan SuedeMoto Jacket

Lulu's has a similar jacket for only $66 — but the low price doesn't mean low quality. Reviewers say it's super comfortable and made from good material.

Slim black pant

The Perfect Black Pant

This slim pant is flattering on any body type — plus it's super versatile!

Audrey Slim Leg Pant

If you want a nice pant without breaking the bank, we recommend looking at this pair from New York and Company. They come in eight colors so you're sure to find one that fits your style.

Lee Classic Straight Leg Jean

These straight-leg jeans have a pretty big following. They come in 17 colors and have over 3,300 ratings on Amazon.

Snakeskin ankle boot

Skinny-Heel Ankle Boot

If animal print is your thing, you should take a look at this pair of shoes from Banana Republic.

Goldie Snakeskin Print Stiletto Bootie

These striking booties are currently 29% off and will go with any party outfit for the holidays.

Patty Macy

Patti Macy flew to NYC from Pennsylvania to visit her daughter, Melissa, who lives in the city. Last year around Easter, she visited he city to support Melissa when she underwent a lumpectomy. At the same time, she noticed that something was "off" with her body and was also diagnosed with breast cancer.

Though Macy and her daughter encountered an extremely tough situation, they are both proud to say they are thrivers and soon-to-be survivors.

Black lace dress

Lace Fit & Flare Cocktail Dress

Whether you're looking for a dress to wear to holiday parties or one to wear to the office, we're sure this one will be a hit. Though contemporary in style, it has a traditional lace look.

Vintage Floral Lace Swing Dress

This ultra-popular dress is stunning and we like that we have 15 color options to chose from. Buyers say it's perfect for everyday wear or for a night out.

Black tights

Plush Tummy Shaping Tights

These tights look nice and feel nice too! They have a control top that will help shape and smooth.

No Nonsense Control Top Tight

These tights have over 2,700 reviews and a shocking 4.5-star rating out of 5. Find them in nine colors.

Stiletto ankle boot

Skinny-Heel Ankle Boot

If you're wanting a boot that goes with just about anything, these Banana Republic booties will be an awesome addition to your closet. They are make with suede and have a petite stiletto heel.

Goldie Pointed Toe Stiletto Bootie

You can't go wrong with a black bootie. We love the sleek look of the pointed toe on this pair from Nordstorm Rack.

Suede and Patent Booties

This stiletto boot is far from basic. It is super comfortable and features a glossy patent back.

Black Kirby Booties

Looking for a more affordable option without having to sacrifice style? Check out these winter booties from Macy's.

