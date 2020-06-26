Calvin Klein underwear is up to 50% off — here's what everyone's buying

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Underwear and intimates are often investments, so shopping for the right pieces can require some serious time and effort. While you want to prioritize comfort, you're likely hoping to catch a good deal too.

Luckily, some of the best styles from Calvin Klein are on sale this week during Amazon's Big Style Sale event, so you can stock up on all of the essentials at discounted prices. Two deals that Amazon shoppers seem to be loving are a supportive memory foam T-shirt bra and a lightweight V-neck bralette, which have both seen more than a 2,000% increase in sales in the last 24 hours alone.

Since there are plenty of options available from the brand as part of the sale, it can be a little overwhelming to navigate. So, we rounded up some of the best finds so you don't have to.

Read on for some of the best deals on intimates from Calvin Klein that you can shop through Sunday.

This T-shirt bra has seen a 3,000% increase in sales since the Big Style Sale began and currently sits among the top 10 bestsellers in everyday bras on Amazon. Not only does the microfiber material allow the bra to stretch for maximum comfort, but the cups are also padded with memory foam to provide better support. It is available in sizes 30B to 44D2 in 14 different colors, bringing comfort in a range of options.

It's already amassed more than 1,200 rave reviews from buyers, with one reviewer even calling it the most comfortable bra they have ever owned.

Amazon shoppers are also currently raving over this wire-free bralette, which has seen a 6,000% spike in sales overnight. The simple pull-on style is available in sizes X-Small to 2X and is designed to fit smoothly under any garment to prevent lines from appearing. The soft microfiber feel has also earned this bralette a spot in the top 20 bestselling everyday bras on Amazon.

"Super comfortable and flattering," one verified purchaser wrote. "Smooth under clothes with just the right amount of lift."

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

This bra is perfect for tops or dresses with plunging necklines and can help provide a flirty look without compromising support. Another wire-free find, this bra is designed to contour to your body shape and can also be worn in a racerback style.

For some extra lift, this style provides just the right amount of padding. This design is available in sizes 30C to 38D and can be worn in the traditional style or with cross-back straps. The lace trimming also adds a chic detail to an otherwise simple bra.

These hipster-style underwear are meant to provide comfortable coverage without visible lines. They're currently the bestselling hipster panties on Amazon, with over 700 verified reviews to support their popular rating. You can save big on select styles of this bestseller as part of the Big Style Sale today.

With an impressive 4.4-star rating, these cotton bralettes are also another popular style that you can find big discounts on.

If you're looking for simple undergarments, you can catch this bulk pack of bikini panties adorned with the Calvin Klein logo on sale for 35% off.

These cute briefs that feature mesh detailing are currently on sale for more than 27% off and available in seven simple colors.

This lightly lined bralette with more than 500 verified reviews is available in seven different designs and styles that are designed to be as breathable as they are supportive. You can find select styles on sale for up to 25% off.

Need something strapless for the summer? This soft microfiber style is available in two essential colors and can also be used with straps. You can find most sizes on sale for up to 17% off.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!