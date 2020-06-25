Deal Alert: These podiatrist-approved Skechers sandals are 30% off

The Skechers On-the-Go Sport Sandals feature an open design, a uniquely designed footbed and a slight heel designed for all-day comfort.

Unlike a typical pair of flip-flops, these sturdy sandals have a slight platform, which is a characteristic podiatrist Ernest L. Isaacson, DPM PC finds beneficial. Contrary to popular belief, a slight heel typically provides a more enjoyable walking experience, says Issacson. "I like that it incorporates a bit of a platform — raising the heel relative to the front of the foot — which is more comfortable for most people," he told Shop TODAY.

Another standout feature? The cushioned footbed is made with contoured "Goga Mat" material, which feels like a thick yoga mat. It also has a textured wave pattern for extra stability and to prevent slipping from moisture or wetness.

The midsole of the Skechers On-the-Go Sport Sandals combines a lightweight base and memory retention to help absorb shock with every stride. Translation? You might just ditch your sneakers this summer. One verified Amazon shopper said that this characteristic is one of the reasons they practically live in the shoes all summer.

Though the footbed of the sandal is one of the main reasons Isaacson says this style is a good sandal for summer walks, he also appreciates its sturdy straps for stability. It has two straps in the front across the toes, a padded heel strap and an adjustable ankle strap for a secure and stable fit.

A brand spokesperson told Shop TODAY these sandals were designed for anyone prioritizing comfort, but if style is your primary concern, you're not at a loss. The Skechers On-the-Go Sport Sandal taps into the 'ugly sandal' trend and is available in a wide range of colors, including neutral shades. Plus, you can wear these versatile sandals you can wear from the beach to running errands.

And if you want to add a pair to your closet, you don't have to splurge because they're on sale right now. Originally, $50, the Skechers bestseller is $35 during Amazon's Big Style Sale. So if you're on the search for a pair of shoes that won't suffocate your feet in the summer heat, look no further. But act quick because this limited-time deal is sure to be a shopper favorite.

