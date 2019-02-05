Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 5, 2019, 10:08 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Ugly, chunky sandals were once reserved for out-of-place tourists, outdoorsy folks and grandmas alike, but this comfy shoe trend is about to reach a much wider audience — whether they're ready for it or not.

"Tourist sandals," as some industry insiders are branding the look, are one of the more bizarre trends for Spring/Summer 2019. But the fashion powers that be (aka some of the industry's top designers) seem determined to make them happen.

Would you wear socks and sandals? FilmMagic

When we think of stylish shoe trends, thick rubbery soles and utilitarian straps don't immediately come to mind. In fact, we've spent decades avoided these shoes (think Tevas and Merrells) like the plague. Yet, somehow, these practical designs seemingly dominated the spring collections.

Several designers sent their models down the runway with plain black sandals.

This model walked down the AMI Alexandre Mattiussi runway in black sandals with socks. Getty Images

While others opted for shoes featuring a patterned strap.

Anna Sui models wore fun, colorful sandals at her runway show. FilmMagic

One thing most models had in common? They sported a typically taboo look: socks and sandals.

If your first reaction to the "tourist sandal" trend is sheer horror, you're not alone. We wouldn't be surprised if fashionistas everywhere shed a small tear when they first caught wind of the trend.

But you do have admit, the "ugly" trend seems pretty relevant, especially considering all the other wacky fashion trends designers have presented us with lately.

Like that bizarre male harness trend sweeping Hollywood.

So, apparently male harnesses are now a thing? Getty Images

And those puffer coat evening gowns we secretly liked.

Puffer coat evening gowns now exist. Barneys

While they're admittedly the antithesis of chic, we have to admit that "tourist sandals" do seem pretty comfy. And if the fashion community can give fanny packs a second chance, we wouldn't be surprised if they embraced ugly sandals, too.

